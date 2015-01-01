पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवारा मवेशियों एवं कुत्तों की समस्या बढ़ी:आवारा मवेशियों एवं कुत्ताें पर कार्रवाई की मांग की

बदनावरएक घंटा पहले
नगर में आवारा मवेशियों एवं कुत्तों की समस्या बढ़ गई है। इसकाे लेकर जिला आयोग मित्र जयेश राजपुरोहित ने सीएमओ आशा भंडारी को पत्र लिखा है। इस पत्र की एक प्रतिलिपि एसडीएम व नप प्रशासक वीरेंद्र कटारे को भी भेजी है।

राजपुरोहित ने बताया हाल ही में अणु नगर में बिफरे सांड ने दो घंटे तक उत्पात मचाया। साथ ही चाणक्यपुरी एवं माथुर काॅलोनी में आवारा कुत्ताें द्वारा बच्चों के पीछे लपकने की घटनाएं भी हाे रही हैं।

इससे महिलाओं व बच्चों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कोरोना काल में लॉकडाउन के कारण एवं स्कूल बंद होने से बच्चे पिछले 6 माह से घरों में ही कैद थे।

वर्तमान में खेलने एवं रंगोली आदि बनाने के लिए घर से बाहर निकलने पर आवारा कुत्तों द्वारा बच्चों पर लपकने की घटनाएं हो रही हैं। इस तरह का असुरक्षित वातावरण उनके स्वतंत्र एवं सुरक्षित जीवन जीने के मानव अधिकारों का हनन है। मामले में शीघ्र कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

