पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समारोह:राष्ट्रीय राजपूत करणी सेना का दशहरा मिलन समारोह हुआ

बदनावर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

श्री राष्ट्रीय राजपूत करणी सेना बदनावर तहसील के तत्वावधान में केसरिया वाहन रैली व दशहरा मिलन समारोह हुआ। वाहन रैली इंद्रप्रस्थ कॉलोनी से शुरू होकर नगर के मुख्य मार्गों से होते हुए एकवीरा मंदिर प्रांगण पहुंची। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ महाराणा प्रताप और राणा बख्तावर सिंहजी के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण व दीप प्रज्वलन कर किया। इसके बाद शस्त्र पूजन कार्यक्रम हुआ।

संगठन के जिला प्रवक्ता आदित्य प्रताप सिंह, प्रदेश सचिव अभिषेक सिंह राणावत, जिला प्रभारी दीपेंद्र सिंह झाला, भंवरसिंह राठौर, जिलाध्यक्ष हर्षदीप सिंह चौहान ने अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। अध्यक्षता तहसील अध्यक्ष राज बना छो व संचालन विजय प्रताप सिंह राठौर ने किया। आभार बदनावर नगर अध्यक्ष प्रधिर सिंह पंवार ने माना।

कार्यक्रम में वरिष्ठ राजेंद्र सिंह पंवार, दिलीप सिंह चौहान, संभाग महामंत्री कृष्णा सिंह, जिला पदाधिकारी कालू सिंह झाला, ईश्वर सिंह, भंवर सिंह पाना, विज्जु बना, सरदारपुर तहसील अध्यक्ष सुनील सिंह गौड़, धार तहसील अध्यक्ष गोकुल सिंह डोडिया, धीरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, राजवीर सिंह सोलंकी, भूपेंद्र सिंह, विजेंद्र सिंह, मेहरबान सिंह, दिलीप पटेल, राहुल सिंह पंवार आदि माैजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें