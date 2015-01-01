पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जीत का जश्न:मंत्री दत्तीगांव का बदनावर में निकला विजय जुलूस

बदनावरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विधायक व उद्योग मंत्री राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव की जीत के बाद बुधवार काे बदनावर में विजय जुलूस निकाला। बैजनाथ महादेव मंदिर में दर्शन के बाद दत्तीगांव नगर में निकले। इस बीच मंदिर से बस स्टैंड तक ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया।

लोग एक झलक पाने के लिए उमड़े। बस स्टैंड को रंग-बिरंगे गुब्बारों से सजाकर कार्यकर्ताओं ने दत्तीगांव का स्वागत किया। बस स्टैंड पर बलवंत नदी के इस पार स्वागत द्वार भी बनाया था। दत्तीगांव के बैठने के लिए खुली जीप की व्यवस्था की थी पर उन्हाेंने जीप में बैठने का मना कर कहा मतदाताओं ने बूथ पर घंटों इंतजार करते हुए पैदल चलकर मतदान किया ताे मैं भी पैदल चलकर अभिवादन करूंगा।

हर किसी से सहजता से मिलकर लोगों की पुष्पमाला एवं मिठाई को स्वीकार किया। बैजनाथ महादेव मंदिर से आगे बैंड-बाजे, भाजपा के झंडे एवं केसरिया साफा पहन कर सभी कार्यकर्ता एक साथ निकले। आदिवासी कलाकारों ने प्रस्तुति दी। बस स्टैंड पर गणेश व्यायामशाला के पहलवानों ने दत्तीगांव को गदा भेंट कर जाम फल से ताैला। किड्स वेयर पर साफा बांधकर स्वागत किया। भाजपा, युवा मोर्चा, भाजपा नगर मंडल, ब्राह्मण समाज, शहजाद कादरी मित्र मंडल ने मंच लगाकर स्वागत किया।

दत्तीगांव के साथ भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजीव यादव, जिला महामंत्री मनोज सोमानी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्रहलाद सिंह सोलंकी, महेंद्रसिंह चाचू बना, राजेश अग्रवाल, मोहम्मद शकील खान, प्रजेंद्र भट्ट, महेंद्र सिंह शक्तावत, जयसूर्या, मोहन सिंह चौहान, जितेंद्र मोदी, जितेंद्र शर्मा, हर्ष दीपसिंह चौहान, भाजपा महिला मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष सुषमा पाठक, नेहा शर्मा, माधवी कुवर सोलंकी सहित बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

जीत का जश्न मनाया

राजोद. मंगलवार शाम कार्यकर्ताओं ने बदनावर उप चुनाव में भाजपा की जीत का जश्न मनाया। ढोल के साथ आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी।

बाइक रैली निकाली

भैसोला. भैसोला व धारसीखेड़ा में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जीत का जश्न मनाया। आतिशबाजी कर एक दूसरे को शुभकामनाएं दी। युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने डीजे व ढोल से नगर में बाइक रैली निकाली। पुरुषोत्तम धाकड़, दिनेश सिर्वी, रमेश जमादारी, बाबूलाल सिर्वी, जगदीश पाटीदार, कैलाश डामर माैजूद थे।

आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी

सरदारपुर. मंडल अध्यक्ष एवं बदनावर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गाजनोद चुनाव प्रभारी अखिलेश यादव के नेतृत्व में कार्यकर्ताओं ने बस स्टैंड एवं बदनावर मार्ग चाैपाटी पर ढोल धमाके के साथ जश्न मनाया। आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें