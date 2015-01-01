पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदनावर विधानसभा:पाटीदार समाज बाहुल्य 92 मतदान केंद्रों में 90 % मत भाजपा को मिले

बदनावर2 घंटे पहले
  • बदनावर विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना के शुरुआती रुझान के बाद जिलेभर में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाया जश्न, बदनावर में आज निकलेगा विजय जुलूस

विधानसभा उप चुनाव बदनावर की मतगणना मंगलवार काे धार में हुई। इसमें भाजपा के राजवर्धनसिंह दत्तीगांव ने कांग्रेस के कमल सिंह पटेल काे 32 हजार मताें से हराया। भाजपा की जीत में पाटीदार समाज का अहम राेल रहा। पाटीदार समाज बाहुल्य 92 मतदान केंद्रों से दत्तीगांव काे 90 प्रतिशत वाेट मिलने से निर्णायक बढ़त मिली। पूरे विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 35 हजार के लगभग पाटीदार समाज के मतदाता हैं। 28000 में से 25000 मत दत्तीगांव को ही मिले।

पाटीदार समाज के गांवाें में खेड़ा, जाबड़ा, रूपाखेड़ा, तिलगारा, बखतपुरा, भैसोला, मुंगेला, संदला, मुलथान, ढोलाना, पिटगारा, बालोदा, बामनसुता, बखतगढ़, कोद, बिड़वाल, गाजनोद, कड़ोदकलां, रतनपुरा, छाेकला, शेरगढ़, मौसर, जालमपुरा, साहेब नगर, खिलेड़ी, गोपालखेड़ी, कोसावदा, खाचरोदा, मुंडला, बिजुर, लबरावदा, गरड़ावद, रामपुर सहित कई पंचायतों में भाजपा ने काफी बढ़त बनाई। 5 मतदान केंद्र पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पटेल काे बढ़त मिली।

बुधवार को विजय जुलूस बैजनाथ मंदिर से निकलेगा। भाजपा काे पहले राउंड से ही बढ़त के बाद बदनावर में कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा का झंडा लहराते हुए नारेबाजी कर आतिशबाजी की। नगर में बाइक रैली निकाली। बैजनाथ महादेव मंदिर के समीप नुक्ती का प्रसाद बांटा। कार्यकर्ताओं ने बड़नगर से बैंड बुलवा कर गीत बजवाए।

आतिशबाजी की गई

बाकानेर. भाजपा की जीत पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी कर जश्न मनाया। वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता डॉ. अजय गुप्ता, खुशाल अग्रवाल, मंडल अध्यक्ष दशरथ सिंह, सुनील जायसवाल, बाबूलाल सिसाैदिया, अरुण वैष्णव आदि ने एक दूसरे के साथ खुशी जाहिर की।

महेश्वर चाैराहे पर की आतिशबाजी

धामनोद. भाजपा की जीत पर दोपहर में भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष सतीश चौधरी के नेतृत्व में महेश्वर फाटे पर भाजपाई इकट्ठे हुए। भाजपा जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाकर आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी। पूर्व नप अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि रामलाल यादव, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष विष्णु नवरंग, पार्षद देवकन्या मुकाती, रविराज वर्मा, राधेश्याम धाड़िया, राकेश पाटीदार, विजय सोनी सहित भाजपा कार्यकर्ता माैजूद थे।

जीत का जश्न मनाया

खिलेड़ी. भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने बस स्टैंड, हनुमान मंदिर, चारभुजा मंदिर परिसर में आतिशबाजी की। समीप गांव फुलेड़ी, पांदा, पाना, चिराखान में भी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जश्न मनाया।

सिलाेदा खुर्द से भाजपा काे 73 वाेट की लीड मिली

सिलोदा खुर्द. सुबह से ग्रामीण परिणाम जानने काे उत्सुक दिखे। जैसे-जैसे रुझान भाजपा के पक्ष में आता गया वैसे ही भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने ढोल धमाके के साथ आतिशबाजी की। पोलिंग बूथ 174 में भाजपा काे 375 और कांग्रेस काे 302 मत मिले। यहां से भाजपा काे 73 वोट की लीड मिली।

कार्यकर्ताओं ने ढोल के साथ विजय जुलूस निकाला

बिड़वाल. भाजपा की जीत पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने नगर के मुख्य चाैराहे पर आतिशबाजी कर ढोल के साथ विजय जुलूस निकाला। परिणाम को लेकर सुबह से ही उत्साह का माहौल था। एक दूसरे काे मिठाई भी खिलाई। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं में मायूसी रही।

