ज्ञापन:देवी-देवताओं के फाेटाे वाले पटाखाें की बिक्री बंद की जाए

बदनावर3 घंटे पहले
कामधेनु सेना की नगर इकाई ने स्थानीय प्रशासन काे ज्ञान दिया। इसमें बताया दीपावली पर मुख्य रूप से देवी-देवता के फोटो वाले पटाखे बिकते है। जिससे देवी-देवता व हिंदू समाज का अपमान होता है। ऐसे पटाखे बाजार में नहीं बिकने दिए जाए। इन्हीं पटाखों से कहीं जगह आगजनी की घटनाएं भी होती है।

वायु प्रदूषण व ध्वनि प्रदूषण भी फैलता है। जिससे जनता के स्वास्थ्य पर भी असर पड़ता है। कामधेनु सेना के प्रदेश महासचिव रविदास वैष्णव, राज्य कार्यसमिति सदस्य लोकेंद्र सिंह पवार, बदनावर नगर कार्यालय प्रमुख जितेंद्र सिंह सिसाैदिया, पडूनिया नगर अध्यक्ष दीपक शर्मा, तूफान सिंह चंदेल, गोविंद सिंह पवार आदि माैजूद थे।

