  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Badnawar
  The Candidates Will Split From The Seat Of Rajpuja Society, 85 Thousand Voters Of Patidar And Tribal Society Will Play The Role Of Decider

वाेटाें का गणित:दाेनाें प्रत्याशी राजपूज समाज के हाेने से वाेट विभाजित हाेंगे, पाटीदार व आदिवासी समाज के 85 हजार मतदाता निभाएंगे निर्णायक की भूमिका

बदनावर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपचुनाव काे लेकर 3 नवंबर को मतदान होना है। कांग्रेस-भाजपा द्वारा अंतिम दौर में कई बड़े नेताओं की सभा का आयोजन कर मतदाताओं को साधने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। इस बार दोनों प्रत्याशी राजपूत समाज से होने के कारण पाटीदार व आदिवासी के कुल 85 हजार मतदाता निर्णायक भूमिका में हैं। इस बार शहरी क्षेत्र में चुनावी सन्नाटा है तो ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में प्रत्याशियों का शोरगुल अधिक है।

बदनावर विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने कमलसिंह पटेल ताे भाजपा ने राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव पर दाव खेला है। दोनों ही प्रत्याशी राजपूत समाज से हैं। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी गुजराती राजपूत हैं तो भाजपा का गढ़ी वाला राजपूत। राजपूत समाज के वोट दोनों में विभाजित होने से पाटीदार व आदिवासी वोटर निर्णायक भूमिका में है। सबसे अहम है दोनों दल के प्रत्याशी इस बार अलग हैं।

कांग्रेस ने 18 साल बाद नए चेहरे को मैदान में उतारा है। जबकि भाजपा ने कांग्रेस से आए दत्तीगांव पर दांव खेला है। ऐसे में मतदाताओं की नाराजगी के बावजूद जीत का दावा दोनों प्रत्याशी कर रहे हैं। विधानसभा का पश्चिम क्षेत्र आदिवासी बाहुल्य होने के कारण दोनों दल का ध्यान यहां है।

यह क्षेत्र भाजपा प्रत्याशी का गृह क्षेत्र होने से कांग्रेस इसमें जमकर सेंधमारी करने में जुटी है। दोनों दल के प्रचार वाहन में विकास को दरकिनार कर आरोप-प्रत्यारोप ज्यादा है। आदिवासी नेता धर्मेंद्र कटारिया का कहना है कि जनपद अध्यक्ष के निधन पर उपाध्यक्ष आदिवासी महिला को दरकिनार कर अन्य वर्ग के व्यक्ति की नियुक्ति करने से आदिवासी समाज में आक्रोश है।

क्षेत्र में कुल 2 लाख 4 हजार 140 मतदाता हैं

क्षेत्र में आदिवासी 50 हजार व पाटीदार समाज के 35 हजार मतदाता हैं। कुल मतदाता 2 लाख 4 हजार 140 हैं। आदिवासी व पाटीदार मतदाताअाें को साधने के लिए सीएम शिवराजसिंह चाैहान, सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया व पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ 2-2 सभाएं कर चुके हैं।

पूर्व गृह मंत्री बाला बच्चन, पूर्व मंत्री उमंग सिंघार, पूर्व मंत्री सुरेंद्रसिंह बघेल, पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी व विधायक कुणाल चाैधरी, कांतिलाल भूरिया, कलावति भूरिया, पांचीलाल मेड़ा, प्रताप ग्रेवाल सहित सेवादल के कई पदाधिकारी कांग्रेस के पक्ष में सभाएं व जनसंपर्क कर रहे हैं।

जबकि भाजपा के लिए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्रसिंह तोमर व रुपाला, कैलाश विजयवर्गीय, लालसिंह आर्य, कृष्णमुरारी मोघे, रंजना बघेल, वीरसिंह भूरिया सहित कई नेताओं की सभा व जनसंपर्क जारी है। प्रचार के अंतिम दिनों में कई बड़े नेताओं की सभा हाेना है।

किसान कर्ज माफी बड़ा मुद्दा

उपचुनाव में किसान कर्जमाफी बड़ा मुद्दा बना हुआ है। कांग्रेस प्रचार कर रही है कि 1 लाख रु. तक किसानों का कर्ज माफ हुआ है। कांग्रेस की सरकार बनने पर 2 लाख तक का कर्ज माफ होगा। वही भाजपा के प्रचार में कर्जमाफी नहीं होकर किसानों को डिफाल्टर करने का आरोप लगाया जा रहा। कांग्रेस के महेश मुकाती का कहना है कि कर्ज माफ हुआ। जबकि भाजपा के योगेश मुकाती का कहना है कि प्रमाणपत्र मिला है कर्ज माफ नहीं हुआ।

बेरोजगारी के मुद्दे से दोनों दल परेशान

क्षेत्र में 30 हजार से अधिक युवा रोजगार की तलाश में भटक रहा हैं। इस मुद्दे से कांग्रेस-भाजपा दोनों दल परेशान है। पिछले 7 साल में यहां दो उद्याेग लगे किंतु स्थानीय युवाओं को रोजगार नहीं मिला। नौकरी के लिए कांग्रेस व भाजपा के पूर्व विधायक पर भेदभाव के आरोप भी लगे है।

