पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:ज्ञान के साथ चिंतन व धन के साथ वितरण जरूरी है

बदनावर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जैन धर्मशाला निचलावास में नौ दिवसीय आगम परिचय वाचना कार्यक्रम चल रहा

जीवन जीने की कलाओं का ज्ञान हमें आसानी से मिल जाता है लेकिन मृत्यु को मृत्यु महोत्सव मनाने का ज्ञान जैन धर्म के शास्त्रों में ही मिलता है। इसमें यह भी बताया गया है कि संयमी आत्माओं को कैसे संथारा लेना चाहिए। संथारा के तीन भेद हैं। संथारा लेकर देह छोड़ने वाली आत्मा देवलोक में जन्म लेने के पश्चात मोक्ष तक जा सकती है। पचकान श्रावक के स्तर को देखते हुए दिए जाते हैं।

यह बात जैन धर्मशाला निचलावास में आचार्य मृदुरत्नसागरसूरिश्वरजी की निश्रा में चल रहे नौ दिवसीय आगम परिचय वाचना में गुरुवार काे आचार्य ने 25 वें आगम श्री आउरपच्चक्खान सूत्र एवं 26 वें आगम श्री महा पचकान सूत्र एवं 27 वे आगम श्री भतपरिज्ञा पयन्ना का परिचय कराते हुए कही।

आचार्य ने अट्ठाविस वे आगम श्री तेंदुल वेयालीय पयन्ना के बारे में बताया कि इस ग्रंथ में अशुची भावना को मध्य में रखकर गर्भ में रहे हुए जीव का पहले दिन से लगाकर 270 वे दिन तक क्रमशः विकास को एक विज्ञान की भांति समझाया।

साथ ही जन्म के समय एवं मृत्यु के समय होने वाली वेदना के वर्णन के साथ शरीर के अशुची में होने का वर्णन ऐसे किया कि वैराग्य के भाव उत्पन्न हो जाए। 29 वे आगम श्री गणिविज्जा पयन्ना में आचार्य भगवंत को कौन से ज्योतिष विधि का ज्ञान होना चाहिए एवं उस ज्ञान को केवल संघ के उत्थान के लिए उपयोग में लाना चाहिए का वर्णन है। इस शास्त्र में भी ज्योतिष का भरपूर भंडार है। 30 वे आगम श्री गच्छाचार पयन्ना है।

श्रीसंघ का कार्य बहुमत से नहीं जिन आज्ञा से चलता है। तीर्थाे समो सूरि अर्थात तीर्थंकर की अनुपस्थिति में आचार्य ही तीर्थंकर के समान होते हैं। वह संघ के नायक होते हैं एवं संघ के कार्य के लिए उचित निर्णय लेने में सक्षम होते हैं। इसमें यह भी बताया गया है कि अनुशासन ही जिनशासन का प्राण है। आचार्य कैसे हो यह भी इस ग्रंथ में बताया गया। मुनि अरहमसागरजी की मौन साधना एवं अन्य तपस्वियों की नवपद ओली की आराधना निरंतर चल रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें