आयोजन:संस्कृत में लिखे जैन ग्रंथ का हिंदी भाषा में रूपांतरण किया

बदनावर2 दिन पहले
  • दिगंबर जैन मुनि प्रगल्भसागरजी द्वारा संपादित लघु धार्मिक पुस्तिका प्रश्नोत्तर मालिका का विमोचन किया

दिगंबर जैन मुनि प्रगल्भसागरजी द्वारा संपादित लघु धार्मिक पुस्तिका प्रश्नोत्तर मालिका का विमोचन स्थानीय कुंदकुंद सभागृह में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में हुआ। नगर में विराजित आचार्य मृदुरत्नसागरजी, मुनि मोक्षरत्न सागरजी का सान्निध्य प्राप्त हुआ। दिगंबर जैन समाज के सचिव ओम पाटोदी ने बताया कुछ वर्ष पूर्व एक हस्तलिखित (पांडुलिपि) किसी जैन ग्रंथ भंडार से प्राप्त हुई थी। इस पर किसी लेखक का नाम नहीं पाया गया।

यह पांडुलिपि प्रश्न उत्तर के रूप में संस्कृत भाषा में प्राप्त हुई थी। जिसका हिंदी अनुवाद करके पहली बार प्रकाशित करने का अवसर स्थानीय दिगंबर जैन समाज को मिला। इस लघु पुस्तिका में धार्मिक प्रश्न उत्तर के अलावा मुनि द्वारा कुछ अन्य महत्वपूर्ण धार्मिक जानकारी दी गई है। जो श्रावकों के उपयोगी है।

समाज के राजेश मोदी, दिलीप मोदी, पवन पाटोदी, सुशील गोधा, विजय लुहाड़िया, ललित गोधा, सुशील मोदी, महेंद्र सुंदेचा, विजय बाफना, अशोक संघवी, ललित तांतेड़, विनोद चौधरी, अशोक जैन, पंकज नाहर, नरेंद्र मोदी, नरेंद्र जैन, महेंद्र चौपड़ा, विपिन जैन अलवर, महिपाल गंगवाल उज्जैन, संजय जैन बदरवास आदि मौजूद थे। पुस्तक प्रकाशन का लाभ राजेश मोदी, ओम पाटोदी, सुशील गोधा, पवन पाटोदी, पंकज मोदी, विजय लुहाड़िया, किशन गुर्जर काे मिला।

