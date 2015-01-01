पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:हिंदी पत्र लेखन अभियान 19 से, आप भी लिख सकते हैं मन की बात

वर्धमानपुर शोध संस्थान द्वारा विश्व हिंदी दिवस के पूर्व एवं जैन संत आचार्य विद्यासागरजी की हीरक जन्म जयंती वर्ष के उपलक्ष्य में हिंदी पत्र लेखन अभियान की शुरुआत की है। इंदौर मुख्य डाकघर के पाेस्ट मास्टर श्रीनिवास जोशी ने हिंदी में पत्र लिखकर पोस्ट कर इसका शुभारंभ किया। इंदौर फिलाटली ग्रुप के उमेश नीमा जैन, जयंत डोसी भी मौजूद थे।

डाक टिकट संग्राहक ओम पाटोदी ने बताया विश्व हिंदी दिवस (10 जनवरी) के पूर्व संस्थान द्वारा इस अभियान को चलाया जाएगा। इसके अंतर्गत पोस्टकार्ड पर अपने मन की बात हिंदी में लिखकर पोस्ट करना है। सुविचारों, देश की समस्या, कोरोना काल में क्या खोया क्या पाया, जीवन में आप क्या कर गुजरना चाहते हैं अादि लिखकर भेजना है। इसमें कोई भी व्यक्ति हिस्सा ले सकता है।

वर्धमानपुर शोध संस्थान, बदनावर (धार) मप्र 454660 पोस्ट करना है। इन पत्रों में से प्रेरणादाई उत्कृष्ट विचारों का चयन कर पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। अभियान में संस्थान के साथ ही स्थानीय हिंदी साहित्य सम्मेलन, ज्ञानदीप मंडल एवं जैन सोशल ग्रुप जैसी समाजसेवी संस्थाएं भी सहभागिता कर रही हैं। बदनावर में कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत 19 दिसंबर से की जाएगी। राजेश जैन (फुलजीबा), विजय बाफना, प्रदीप पांडे्य, लोकेश गुप्ता, नीलेश पटवा, पवन पाटोदी, पंकज मोदी आदि ने अभियान को सफल बनाने का अाह्वान किया है।

