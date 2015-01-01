पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:भुरियापुरा में बन रही है पक्की उप नहर, 60 किसानाें की 94 हेक्टेयर जमीन हाेगी सिंचित

भुरियापुरा में पारस डेम बनकर तैयार उप नहर।
  • बागली जनपद ग्राम पंचायत पारसपीपली के माध्यम से करवा रही है काम, अाधा किमी नहर बनकर तैयार

जनपद पंचायत बागली अंतर्गत मनरेगा याेजना की उपयाेजना के तहत फील्ड चैनल के निर्माण से पारस डेम सिंचाई याेजना काे पुनर्जीवित करने की उम्मीद फिर जगी है। इसके तहत शुरुआत में भुरियापुरा का चयन किया गया है। इसमें 14 लाख की लागत से डेढ़ किलाेमीटर की उप नहर सीमेंट कांक्रीट की बनाई जा रही है। इससे 60 किसानाें की 94 हेक्टेयर जमीन सिंचित हाेगी। आधा किलाेमीटर की नहर ताे बनकर तैयार भी हाे गई है और बाकी का काम प्रगति पर है।

पारस डेम सिंचाई याेजना अंतर्गत 10 गांवाें में सिंचाई के लिए व 23 गांवाें में पेयजल सप्लाय के लिए लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया था। लेकिन नहराें की मरम्मत का अभाव, मिट्टी व कीचड़ के जमाव अादि के कारण कई गांवाें तक सिंचाई का पानी पहुंचना बंद हाे गया था। साथ ही अधिकांश पानी का अपव्यय भी हाे रहा था। इसके लिए किसानाें ने ज्ञापन व शिकायतें शासन स्तर पर की है। साथ ही क्षेत्रीय विधायक पहाड़सिंह कन्नाैजे काे भी अवगत करवाया। सीईओ ने पंचायत पारसपीपली काे निर्माण एजेंसी बनाया

ने मामले में जनपद सीईओ काे समस्या का निराकरण करने का कहा। इसके बाद सीईओ ने ग्राम पंचायत पारसपीपली काे निर्माण एजेंसी बनाकर समाज प्रगति सहयाेग के तकनीकी मार्गदर्शन में मनरेगा याेजना में फील्ड चैनल का निर्माण कर उप नहर जीर्णाेद्धार करके पक्की नहराें का निर्माण करने की प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति जारी की।

अपव्यय नहीं हाेगा, सिंचाई का रकबा भी बढ़ेगा
शुरुआत में दस गांवाें में से सबसे पहले भुरियापुरा का चयन किया गया और उप नहर काे पक्का बनाने का काम शुरू करवाया गया। डेढ़ किमी में से आधा किलाेमीटर की उप नहर बनकर तैयार भी हाे गई है। साथ ही आगे का काम भी तेज गति से चल रहा है। जनपद सीईओ अमित व्यास ने बताया कि पूरे जिले में पहली बार ऐसा अभिनव प्रयाेग मनरेगा याेजना के अंतर्गत बागली अनुभाग में किया जा रहा है।

इस कार्य काे स्थानीय किसानाें, समाज प्रगति सहयाेग व पंचायत मिलकर पूर्ण करेगी। पक्की नहर बनने से किसानाें की उपज में बढ़ाेतरी हाेगी। सिंचाई का रकबा भी बढ़ेगा। स्थानीय राेजगार के अवसर भी खुलेंगे। पानी व बिजली की बर्बादी पर भी राेक लगेगी। आने वाले समय में महिगांव, पानकुआ आदि डेम में भी इसी प्रकार के कार्य किए जाएंगे।

