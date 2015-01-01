पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:काेराेना से बचाव के लिए घर में ही रहें : महंत बद्रीदास

बागली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खेड़ापति मंदिर पर हुआ अन्नकूट महाेत्सव
  • श्रद्धालुओं ने पूजन कर वैश्विक महामारी के निदान की कामना की

वर्तमान में चल रही वैश्विक महामारी काेराेना से बचाव के लिए जितना संभव हो सके घर में ही रहने का प्रयास करना चाहिए। इस काल में संयमित दिनचर्या का पालन ही श्रेष्ठ है।

ये बातें जटाशंकर तीर्थ के महंत बद्रीदासजी महाराज ने नगर के खेड़ापति मंदिर पर आयोजित अन्नकूट महोत्सव के दौरान कही। महंतश्री ने अन्नकूट का महत्व भी बताया। पं. चंद्रशेखर जोशी के आचार्यत्व में भगवान का सहस्त्र नामावली से 1100 लड्डुओं से सहस्त्रार्चन किया गया।

भगवान शंकर, माताजी, गणेशजी व शनिदेव को 108 नामावली से लड्डुओं का अर्पण किया गया। पुजारी पं. शिवनारायण उपाध्याय ने बताया कि आयोजन का यह 15वां वर्ष था, जो जटाशंकर के ब्रह्मलीन संत केशवदासजी त्यागी (फलाहारी बाबा) की प्रेरणा से आरंभ हुआ था।

इस वर्ष कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रभाव के चलते भंडारा नहीं किया गया। पं. दीपक उपाध्याय द्वारा भगवान का आकर्षक शृंगार कर छप्पनभोग लगाकर महाआरती की गई। कोविड नियमों का विशेष पालन हुआ। भगवान से वैश्विक महामारी के निदान व बागली को जिला बनाने की सामूहिक कामना भी की गई।

आयोजन में विजयशंकर त्रिपाठी, श्यामा तोमर, दिनेश शर्मा, कोमलसिंह तोमर, भुरू वर्मा, प्रदीप साैरठ, राजेश तिवारी, मुरली अजमेरा आदि का सहयोग रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें