यातायात:चापड़ा चाैराहे पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस की मांग, विधायक कन्नाैजे बाेले- एसपी से बात करूंगा

चापड़ा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नेशनल हाईवे पर हाेने से रहता है यातायात दबाव, इंदाैर, कन्नाैद, उदयनगर, देवास की बसाें का हाेता है स्टाॅप

इंदौर-बैतूल राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग स्थित चापड़ा चौराहा इंदौर के बाद सबसे व्यस्ततम चौराहे के रूप में जाना जाता है। क्योंकि इंदौर के बाद बसों का स्टाॅप चापड़ा रहता है। वहीं कन्नौद, उदयनगर व देवास के बाद भी बसों का स्टॉप चापड़ा चौराहे पर ही हाेता है। इस कारण चापड़ा में चारों ओर से वाहनों का आवागमन लगा रहता है। ऊपर से नेशनल हाईवे पर लगातार रेत के डंपर निकलने से आए दिन वाहन गुत्थमगुत्था होते रहते हैं। कई बार तो एक्सीडेंट होते-होते बचते हैं।

उक्त चौराहे से नागपुर, रायपुर व पश्चिम बंगाल के लिए भी वाहन निकलते रहते हैं। इनकी गति इतनी तेज रहती है कि कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। इन सभी बातों को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने चापड़ा चौराहे पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस की मांग की है।

ग्रामीण बद्रीलाल पाटीदार, कमल पटेल, विनाेद बावेल, डाॅ. पीसी जैन आदि ने बताया कि यदि चौराहे पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस तैनात रहेगी तो तेजगति से निकलने वाले वाहनों पर भी अंकुश लगेगा। साथ ही चारों ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को सुचारू रूप से निकलने में सहयोग मिलेगा। इधर क्षेत्रीय विधायक पहाड़सिंह कन्नाैजे का कहना है कि चापड़ा चाैराहे पर ट्रैफिक जवान तैनात करने के लिए मैं एसपी से बात करूंगा।

