सुविधा की अनदेखी:पीएम सड़काें पर सफर हुआ मुश्किल, क्याेंकि लाॅकडाउन और उसके बाद भी नहीं हुआ काम

चापड़ा2 दिन पहले
  • कहीं गिट्टियां निकली, ताे कहीं दब गई सड़क, अभी तक शुरू नहीं किया पेंचवर्क
  • मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सड़क याेजना में बने ग्रेवल मार्ग पर 4 साल बाद भी नहीं हुआ डामरीकरण

जिले में प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क याेजना के तहत बनी सड़कें वर्तमान में गड्ढाें में तब्दील हाे चुकी हैं। कई जगह ताे इतने बड़े गड्ढे हाे गए हैं कि उनमें गिरने से बाइक चालक घायल हाे जाते हैं। कई जगह सड़क का डामर गायब हाे गया है, जिससे राेड पर धूल व गिट्टी उड़ती रहती है। भारी वाहनाें के निकलने से कई जगह सड़क दब गई हैं। बारिश खत्म हुए एक माह से ज्यादा हाे गया है, लेकिन अब तक कई सड़काें का पेंचवर्क नहीं किया गया है।

जिले में मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सड़क याेजना के तहत बने ग्रेवल मार्ग पर करीब चार साल बाद भी डामरीकरण नहीं किया गया है। दरअसल केंद्र सरकार ने वर्ष 2017 में मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम सड़क याेजना के तहत बने ग्रेवल मार्ग पर डामरीकरण करने का निर्णय लिया गया था। इसके बावजूद अब तक ग्रेवल मार्ग पर डामरीकरण नहीं किया गया है।

बागली ब्लाॅक की बात करें ताे वर्ष 2013-14 में करीब 22 ग्रेवल मार्ग बनाए गए थे। इनमें से कई मार्ग पर अब तक डामरीकरण नहीं किया गया है। इधर प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क याेजना के जीएम एसके खरे का कहना है कि हमारे यहां भेजी गई सड़काें के टेंडर लग गए हैं और कुछ स्थानों पर काम भी चल रहे हैं। बाकी हमारे यहां अभी काेई प्रस्तावित नहीं है।

कई सड़कें गड्‌ढों में तब्दील लेकिन न ठेकेदार ध्यान दे रहा न संबंधित विभाग

प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क याेजना के तहत इंदौर-बैतूल राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग स्थित भमोरी फाटे से अंबाझर तक की वर्ष 2008 में 1 कराेड़ 52 लाख 40 हजार रुपए की लागत से बनी 7.10 किलोमीटर की सड़क वर्तमान में गड्ढाें में तब्दील हाे चुकी है। लाेगाें का आवागमन दूभर हाे गया है।

ग्रामीण आनंद शर्मा व दिनेश मंडलोई ने बताया कि अंबाझर, मुकुंदगढ़, गोपालपुरा व भमोरी को जोड़ने वाली सड़क पर राेजाना सैकड़ाें लोग आवागमन करते हैं, लेकिन गड्ढे वाली सड़क के कारण लोगों को काफी परेशानियां आ रही है।

इसी प्रकार इंदौर-बैतूल राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग से कराेंदिया गांव तक की वर्ष 2016 में बनाई गई 2 किलोमीटर की सड़क भी गड्ढों में तब्दील हो गई है। सड़क की प्रारंभिक तारीख 2 सितंबर 2016 और संधारण की अवधि समाप्त होने की तारीख 1 सितंबर 2021 है।

संधारण लागत 5 वर्ष के लिए 4.91 लाख रुपए है, लेकिन अब तक न ही ठेकेदार और न ही संबंधित विभाग ने इस ओर ध्यान दिया है। इसी प्रकार इंदौर-बैतूल राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग स्थित गुराड़िया फाटा से लेकर गुराड़ियाकलां गांव तक की 3 किलोमीटर की सड़क भी गड्ढों में तब्दील हो रही है। इकलेरा फाटा से लेकर इकलेरा गांव तक की 2 किलोमीटर की प्रधानमंत्री सड़क में भी गड्ढे हो रहे हैं।

ठेकेदार ने रिनिवल के नाम पर मात्र लीपापोती की

इंदौर-बैतूल राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग स्थित बड़ी चौराहे से लेकर आगुर्ली गांव तक की 2 किलोमीटर की सड़क पर जगह-जगह गड्ढे होने से लोगों का आवागमन मुश्किल हो रहा है। पिछले दिनों ठेकेदार ने रिनिवल के नाम पर मात्र लीपापोती कर दी।

बेड़ामऊ फाटे से लेकर बेड़ामऊ गांव तक की एक किलोमीटर की सड़क भी गड्ढों में तब्दील हो गई है। इन जर्जर सड़काें के कारण लाेगाें का आवागमन दूभर हाे गया है। आए दिन हादसे भी हाे रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद जिम्मेदार इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

