गहरा सकता है जलसंकट:देवास तहसील की 205 पंचायताें ने दो साल से नहीं भरा बिजली बिल, कंपनी ने काटे कनेक्शन

देवास2 घंटे पहले
बराेठा क्षेत्र में पंचायत का बिजली कनेक्शन काटते कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
बराेठा क्षेत्र में पंचायत का बिजली कनेक्शन काटते कर्मचारी।
  • 328 ग्राम पंचायताें पर 4 कराेड़ 74 लाख रुपए से अधिक का बकाया है, जिले की अन्य तहसीलाें में हो रही कार्रवाई
  • जिले की 1565 ग्राम पंचायताें की स्ट्रीट, जल विभाग और भवनाें का 31 कराेड़ 63 लाख 76110 रु. का बिजली बिल बकाया

जिले की ग्राम पंचायताें पर बिजली कंपनी का दाे साल तक बिजली बिल बकाया हाेने पर अब कंपनी ने सख्त रवैया अपनाते हुए कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। देवास तहसील में आने वाली 328 ग्राम पंचायताें पर 4 कराेड़ 74 लाख से अधिक का बिजली बिल बकाया हाेने पर कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

पिछले तीन दिनाें में 205 कनेक्शन काट दिए हैं। इसी तरह जिले में भी बिजली कंपनी की टीम पंचायताें के कनेक्शन काटने में जुट गई है। बड़े स्तर पर कनेक्शन काटने से ग्रामाें में जल संकट गहरा जाएगा, स्ट्रीट लाइन बंद हाेने से सड़काें पर अंधेरा और भवन के कनेक्शन बंद हाेने से केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी याेजनाओं का आमजन काे लाभ मिलना भी बंद हाे जाएगा।

इस मामले में बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारियाें की जिला पंचायत के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियाें के साथ बैठक भी हुई, लेकिन अभी तक बकाया राशि जमा करने की पहल शुरू नहीं हाे सकी है। इधर कलेक्टर चंद्रमाैली शुक्ला काे शुक्रवार काे ग्राम पंचायताें के बिजली कनेक्शन काटने की जानकारी मिलने पर उन्हाेंने मामला संज्ञान में ले लिया है। बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारी के मुताबिक ग्राम पंचायताें के भवन, स्ट्रीट लाइट व जल विभाग के बिजली बकाया राशि पहले सीधे सरकार के द्वारा खाते में डाल दी जाती थी। पिछले दाे साल से व्यवस्था में बदलाव करने पर आने वाली राशि पहले पंचातयाें के खाताें में आती है, वहां से बकाया बिल की राशि जमा की जाती है। लेकिन पंचायताें के द्वारा समय पर बिजली बिल जमा करना बंद कर दिया है।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 500 घरेलू व व्यवसायिक बिजली उपभाेक्ताओं को दिए नोटिस
जिले की 1565 ग्राम पंचायताें के भवन, स्ट्रीट लाइट और जल विभाग का कुल 31 कराेड़ 63 लाख 76 हजार 110 रु. का बिजली बिल बकाया है। पिछले दाे साल से बिल जमा नहीं करने से राशि बढ़ती जा रही है। देवास ग्रामीण कार्यपालन यंत्री डीके तिवारी ने बताया, क्षेत्र में आने वाली 205 पंचायताें के पिछले 3 दिन में बिजली कनेक्शन काट दिए गए हैं। इन गांवाें में पंचायताें में अंधेरा पसरा पड़ा है। अभी भी बिजली कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई चल रही है। 205 पंचायताें पर 3 कराेड़ 31 लाख 25 हजार रुपए का बिजली बिल बकाया है। इसके अलावा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 500 घरेलू व व्यवसायिक बिजली उपभाेक्ताओं पर 1 कराेड़ 98 लाख रु. के बिल बकाया हाेने पर संपत्ति कुर्की किए जाने के नाेटिस जारी कर दिए हैं। 10 हजार रु. से ज्यादा बिल बकाया हाेने पर कुर्की की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। कनेक्शन काटने के बाद अगर किसी ने फिर से जाेड़ा ताे थाने में केस दर्ज करवाया जाएगा।

जल्द निराकरण करवाया जाएगा
बिजली कनेक्शन काटने की जानकारी मेरे पास शुक्रवार काे अाई है। इस मामले का जल्द निराकरण करवाया जाएगा।-चंद्रमाैली शुक्ला, कलेक्टर

किश्ताें में जमा करवाएंगे
ग्राम पंचायताें की बकाया राशि अधिक हाेने पर कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। जिन पंचायताें के द्वारा राशि जमा की जाएगी, उन्हे राहत मिलेगी। किश्ताें में भी राशि जमा करवाई जाएगी। -अनिल नेगी, अधीक्षण यंत्री बिजली कंपनी देवास

