25 गोशालाओं से 9 रिपोर्टर की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:30 गाेशालाएं, 17 में क्षमता से कम गायें, 13 बनकर तैयार, नहीं हाे पाया लाेकार्पण

देवास3 घंटे पहले
  • गो कैबिनेट में गायों के संरक्षण के दावे, हकीकत देखिये जिले की गोशालाओं की

गाेवंश के संरक्षण काे लेकर दाेनाें ही बड़े दल भाजपा-कांग्रेस तमाम याेजनाएं समय समय पर लेकर आ रहे हैं। हाल ही में मप्र की भाजपा सरकार द्वारा गाे कैबिनेट की। रविवार काे हुई पहली बैठक में गाे संरक्षण काे लेकर विभिन्न याेजनाओं पर मंथन हुआ। इससे पहले कांग्रेस की कमलनाथ सरकार द्वारा तमाम जिलाें में गाेशालाओं का निर्माण करवाया गया था।

इसी के तहत देवास जिले में 30 गाेशालाएं स्वीकृत हुई थीं। प्रत्येक गाेशाला 100 गायाें की क्षमता के लिहाज से तैयार की गयी है, इनमें से 17 गाेशालाओं का संचालन शुरू हाे गया है, लेकिन इनमें से ज्यादातर में क्षमता से कम गाेवंश है।

वहीं, 13 गाेशालाएं बनकर तैयार हाे गयी हैं, किंतु उनमें बिजली की फिटिंग नहीं हाेने के कारण अभी तक संचालन शुरू नहीं हाे पाया है, जबकि इधर हालात यह है कि जिले के अलग-अलग हिस्साें में लगभग 15 हजार गाेवंश सड़काें पर भटक रहा है। भास्कर टीम ने जिले की अलग-अलग गाेशालाओं की स्थिति पर लाइव रिपाेर्टिंग की, और वहां के हालात जाने।

पीपलरावां : 5 माह से गोशाला तैयार, ट्रांसफार्मर व पानी के अभाव में नहीं हो पा रही शुरू
समीप के गांव कुम्हारिया बनवीर में 24 लाख 85 हजार की लागत से गाेशाला का निर्माण करवाया गया है। 100 गायों की क्षमता वाली यह गाेशाला 5 माह पूर्व बनकर तैयार हो चुकी है किन्तु ट्रांसफार्मर और पानी की मोटर के अभाव में उक्त गाेशाला का उपयोग नहीं हो पा रहा। जिससे एक ओर जहां गायों की दुर्दशा हो रही है वहीं दूसरी ओर आवारा गायों के कारण किसानों की फसलों को नुकसान हो रहा है।

सड़कों पर यहां वहां घूमती इन गायों को बचाने के चक्कर मे कई बार सड़क दुर्घटनाएं भी हुई है। गांव कुम्हारिया के पूर्व सरपंच मनोहरसिंह सैंधव व किसान राजेन्द्र सेठ, लोकेंद्र बामनिया आदि ने बताया कि गाेशाला शुरू नही होने से आवारा गायें खेतों में घुसकर फसलों को चौपट कर रही हैं। इस संबंध में कुमारिया बनवीर पंचायत के सचिव विजय शर्मा का कहना है कि गाेशाला बनकर तैयार है। ट्रांसफार्मर व मोटर पम्प लगाने का काम शेष है।

