आयोजन:नेशनल लाेक अदालत में 3556 प्रकरणाें का निराकरण, 4 कराेड़ रुपए से अधिक की रिकवरी

देवासएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुटुंब न्यायालय में 5 प्रकरणाें का निराकरण करते हुए पत्नी काे पति के साथ खुशी-खुशी भेजा

जिले के न्यायालयाें में शनिवार काे नेशनल लाेक अदालत का आयाेजन किया गया। जिसमें 3556 प्रकरणाें का निराकरण कर 4 कराेड़ 1 लाख 46 हजार 866 रु. की रिकवरी हुई। लाेक अदालत शुरू हाेने से पहले जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश व अध्यक्ष जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण योगेश कुमार गुप्ता ने विद्युत कंपनी, नगर निगम, बैंक, बीमा कंपनी के स्टाॅल पर जाकर, प्रत्येक खंडपीठ का भ्रमण कर समस्त संबंधित को लोक अदालत में प्रकरण के निराकरण के लिए प्रेरित किया गया।

नेशनल लोक अदालत में सिविल, आपराधिक, विद्युत अधिनियम, एनआईएक्ट, चैक बाउन्स, श्रम मामले, मोटर दुर्घटना दावा आदि विषयक प्रकरणों के निराकरण के लिए जिला मुख्यालय देवास, तहसील स्तर पर सोनकच्छ, कन्नौद, खातेगांव, टोंकखुर्द व बागली में 32 न्यायिक खंडपीठों में रखे गए। जिले में न्यायालयों में लंबित प्रकरणों में से 4177 प्रकरण एवं 8330 प्रीलिटिगेशन प्रकरण निराकरण के लिए रखे गए। इनमें से आपसी सुलह समझौते और राजीनामा द्वारा लंबित प्रकरणों में से 22796539 रु. के 421 लंबित प्रकरण एवं 17350327 रु. के 3135 प्री-लीटिगेशन प्रकरण निराकरण हुआ।

नेशनल लोक अदालत में निराकृत प्रकरण : सचिव खान जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण ने बताया, अदालत में संपूर्ण जिले में न्यायिक खंडपीठों में चैक बाउन्स के 48, मोटर दुर्घटना दावा के 59, फैमेली मेटर्स 9, सिविल 31, विद्युत 108, विविध 48 प्रकरण निराकृत हुए। कुटुंब न्यायालय के प्रधान न्यायाधीश अंसारी द्वारा लंबित 5 पारिवारिक विवादों में पति व पत्नी के मध्य आपसी सुलह करवाकर उनका पुनर्मिलन करवाया गया। इन मामलों में पति-पत्नी ने कुटुंब न्यायालय के समक्ष एक-दूसरे को हार पहनाकर पुराने विवादों को भुलाकर एक साथ रहने के लिए सहमति जताई।

इस दाैरान रमेशकुमार श्रीवास्तव विशेष न्यायाधीश, एमएसए अंसारी प्रधान न्यायाधीश कुटुम्ब न्यायालय, शमरोज खान सचिव जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, गंगाचरण दुबे द्वितिय अपर जिला न्यायाधीश, विकास भटेले चतुर्थ अपर जिला न्यायाधीश, अवधेशकुमार श्रीवास्तव मुख्य न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी अादि उपस्थित थे।

