देवास:क्रिकेट के 6 पिच तो बॉस्केटबॉल, टेनिस व कुश्ती के बनेेंगे कोर्ट

देवासएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले का पहला स्पोर्ट्स पार्क लेने लगा आकार
  • चार माह में होगा तैयार, पहले फेज में वॉकिंग जोन और बाउंड्रीवाॅल बन रही

एबी राेड पर टाटा चाैराहे से लेकर मधुमिलन चाैराहे के बीच में करीब पाैन किलाेमीटर ग्रीन बेल्ट की जमीन पर औद्याेगिक इकाइयाें के सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व फंड से स्पाेर्ट्स पार्क का कार्य तेजी से चल रहा है। इस कार्य में नगर निगम और जिला प्रशासन भी आर्थिक रूप से मदद करेगा।

पिछले दाे माह से चल रहे कार्य के दाैरान जमीन का बेस तैयार करने के साथ ही जाली की बाउंड्रीवाॅल बन रही है। पैदल चलने वालाें के लिए पार्क के चाराें ओर पाथवे बन रहा है। इसमें लगने वाले ब्लाॅक भी आ गए हैं, जाे वाॅकिंग वालाें के लिए बेहतर रहेंगे। स्पाेर्ट्स पार्क का निर्माण करीब 5 कराेड़ रुपए की लागत से हाेगा। इस पार्क के तैयार हाेने के बाद एकेवीएन सड़क के दूसरी अाेर गैल गैस पंप के सामने ग्रीन बेल्ट की जमीन पर बगीचा तैयार किया जाएगा।

पाैने दाे किमी का बन रहा पाथवे

स्पाेर्ट्स पार्क में लाेगाें के स्वास्थ्य काे ध्यान में रखते हुए पाैने दाे किमी का पाथवे का कार्य तेजी से चल रहा है। कार्य देख रहे सुपरवाइजर के अनुसार पाथवे और बाउंड्रीवाॅल का कार्य आने वाले 15-20 दिन में खत्म हाे जाएगा। जमीन का बेस तैयार किया गया, जिससे कि ब्लाॅक जमीन में दबे नहीं।

इन खेलाें के लिए बनेंगे काेर्ट

स्पाेर्ट्स पार्क में फुटबाॅल, बाॅस्केटबाॅल, लाॅन टेनिस, वाॅलीबाॅल, कबड्डी, कराते, कुश्ती के लिए काेर्ट बनेंगे। क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियाें के लिए इसमें 6 पिच भी बनेगी, जहां नेट पर खिलाड़ी प्रेक्टिस करेंगे। 100 मीटर दाैड़ के लिए रैसिंग ट्रैक भी बनेगा। पार्क में ही फूड जोन भी बनेगा, जिसमें खाने-पीने की चीजें खरीद सकेंगे।

कम्युनिटी पार्क जैसा रहेगा, दो जगह से होगा रास्ता

ये स्पाेर्ट्स पार्क एक प्रकार का कम्युनिटी पार्क हाेगा। इसमें बच्चाें से लेकर बुजुर्ग सभी के लिए खेल गतिविधियाें की व्यवस्था होगी। बुजुर्ग के लिए वॉकिंग ट्रैक होगा वहां बच्चों के लिए खेलने के लिए अगल-अलग खेलों के कोर्ट बनेंगे। यहां रेसिंग ट्रैक भी बनाया जाएगा। 750 मीटर लंबी और करीब 50 मीटर चाैड़ी इस जमीन पर पार्क बनना शुरू हाे चुका है, जिसमें पाथवे की बाउंड्रीवाॅल के साथ ही पाैधाराेपण के लिए पास में एक अन्य क्यारी पाैने दाे किमी की तैयार की जा रही है।

नगर निगम आयुक्त विशालसिंह ने बताया कि स्पाेर्ट्स पार्क बनने के बाद दूसरी ओर भी बगीचा बनाया जाएगा। औद्याेगिक एसाेसिएशन, नगर निगम व जिला प्रशासन मेंटनेंस करेंगे। अलग-अलग स्पाेर्ट्स की एंट्री फीस भी वसूली जाएगी। पार्क में अंदर जाने के लिए मधुमिलन चाैराहा और टाटा चाैराहा से रास्ता रहेगा।

पेड़ाें काे संवारेंगे, पाैधाराेपण भी किया जाएगा

पार्क में स्थित पुराने पेड़ाें काे संवारने के साथ ही पाथवे के बीच में आ रहे पेड़ाें काे उसी स्थिति में रखा जाएगा। आने वाले एक सप्ताह में विभिन्न प्रकार के पाैधाें का राेपण किया जाएगा।

- विशालसिंह, नगर निगम आयुक्त

