मिलावट:मिल्क प्लांट से 6780 किलाे घी जब्त, बिना लेबल का घी बनाकर किया जा रहा था सप्लाई

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सब्जी मंडी के पीछे मिल्क प्लांट से मावे के सैंपल लेती टीम।
  • डिप्टी कलेक्टर, तहसीलदार ने खाद्य विभाग के साथ दी दबिश, 15 बाेरी कास्टिक साेड़ा भी मिला

सब्जी मंडी के पीछे शिव एंड फूड्स मिल्क प्लांट में नकली घी बनाए जाने की सूचना पर मंगलवार काे डिप्टी कलेक्टर प्रिया वर्मा, तहसीलदार पूनम ताेमर खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग की टीम के साथ पहुंचे।

प्लांट में एक तरफ स्टाेर रूम में उन्हें 15 बाेरी कास्टिक साेड़ा मिला, जिसके बारे में प्लांट के कर्मचारी रामप्रसाद सूर्यवंशी ने बताया, इसका उपयाेग दूध, घी सहित अन्य मिल्क से बनने वाली सामग्री साफ करने करते हैं।

इस पर तहसीलदार ताेमर ने कहा, साेड़े का उपयाेग थाेड़ा बहुत हाे सकता है, किंतु आपके यहां ताे बाेरियां भरकर रखी हैं। प्लांट के एयरकंडिश्नर कंटेनर में स्टाेर करके रखा 6780 किलाे घी जब्त कर उसे सील कर दिया गया।

प्लांट में ऊपर की ओर घी बन कर सीधे बड़े जार में एकत्रित हाे रहा था, जिसे डिप्टी कलेक्टर ने देखकर उसके सैंपल लेने के आदेश खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग के अधिकारी सुरेंद्र ठाकुर काे दिए। इसके बाद उन्हाेंने कंटेनर में स्टाेर करके रखे घी, मावा और पनीर के भी सैंपल लेने का कहा।

अधिकारी प्लांट दूसरे हाल में बैठकर कार्रवाई कर रहे थे तभी खाद्य विभाग का एक कर्मचारी पाॅलीथिन में मावे के 4 सैंपल लेकर आ गया। जिसे देख डिप्टी कलेक्टर ने नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा,आप क्याें सैंपल लेकर आए, मेडम के साथ जाओ और दूसरे सैंपल लेकर आओ। इसके बाद तहसीलदार ताेमर ने कंटेनर में रखी मावे की दूसरी पाेटली में से सैंपल लिए। कर्मचारी काे लेकर डिप्टी कलेक्टर बन रहे ताजे घी के सैंपल लेने के लिए स्वयं पहुंची।

प्लांट में बन रहे गर्म घी और पहले से तैयार रखे घी का भी सैंपल लिया। मामले में डिप्टी कलेक्टर ने कहा, हमें नकली घी बनाने की शिकायत मिली थी। हमने सैंपल ले लिए हैं, जिन्हें जांच के लिए भाेपाल भेजा जाएगा।

रिपाेर्ट आने तक इनका घी जब्ती में उनके सुपुर्द ही रहेगा। ताला लगाकर कंटेनर सील करवा दिया है। तहसीलदार ताेमर ने कहा हमने कास्टिक साेड़ा किस उपयाेग में लिया जाता है, उसका नाेटिस दिया है। सही जवाब नहीं मिला तो कार्रवाई करेंगे।

