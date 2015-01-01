पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फसल बीमा:15 गांवाें के 895 किसानाें को नही मिला 2019 का बीमा क्लैम

कुसमानिया2 घंटे पहले
कन्नाैद व खातेगांव तहसील के 10 से 15 गांवाें के करीब 895 किसानाें काे प्रीमियम जमा करने के बाद भी खरीफ 2019 का फसल बीमा अब तक नहीं मिला है। किसान बैंकाें के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। कई किसान सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर भी शिकायत कर चुके हैं। हालांकि शिकायत एल-4 के अधिकारी तक पहुंचने के बाद भी किसानाें की समस्या का निराकरण नहीं हुआ है।

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की विक्रमपुर शाखा के प्रबंधक के अनुसार शाखा से खरीफ 2019 में करीब 853 किसानों का फसल बीमा किया गया था। इसमें से अब तक करीब 245 किसानों काे फसल बीमा क्लेम प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है। इसकी सूचना बैंक ने कृषि विभाग को दे दी है। इसी तरह मप्र ग्रामीण बैंक शाखा कुसमानिया के प्रबंधक के अनुसार शाखा से करीब 850 किसानों का खरीफ 2019 का फसल बीमा किया गया था।

इसमें से अब तक मात्र 200 किसानों के खातों में ही बीमा क्लेम की राशि आई है। शेष 650 किसानों को अभी भी बीमा क्लेम नहीं मिल पाया है। इसके कारण किसान आए दिन बीमे की जानकारी लेने के लिए बैंक पहुंच रहे हैं। हालांकि इस बार बीमा कंपनी सीधे किसानों के खाताें में ही राशि जमा कर रही है। बैंक के पास क्लेम की काेई सूची या जानकारी उपलब्ध नहीं है।

किसान बाेले-जल्द दिया जाए बीमा क्लैम

इधर किसान राकेश माली, हरिओम पवार, रामौतार जाट, सुरेश यादव, यशवंत मालवीय, परमानंद जाट, मोहन यादव आदि ने शासन से मांग की है कि बीमा कंपनी से जल्द बीमा क्लेम दिलवाया जाए। इसे लेकर सैकड़ों किसानों ने सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर भी शिकायत कर रखी है। शिकायत करने के महीनों बीतने के बाद भी कोई निराकरण नहीं हो पाया है। इतना ही नहीं कई किसानाें की शिकायत ताे एल-4 अधिकारी तक पहुंची चुकी है, लेकिन किसानाें की समस्या का निराकरण नहीं हुआ है।

