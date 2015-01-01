पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नल-जल याेजना:97.44 लाख से तैयार नल-जल याेजना ढाई महीने से बंद, ग्रामीणाें की मुसीबत

चाैबाराधीरा4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्राम पंचायत इकलेरा माताजी का मामला, याेजना का 30% काम अभी अधूरा

ग्राम पंचायत इकलेरा माताजी में 97 लाख 44 हजार रुपए की लागत से तैयार की गई नल-जल याेजना पिछले ढाई महीने से बंद पड़ी है। इसके चलते ग्रामीण अपने-अपने स्तर से पानी ला रहे हैं।

नल-जल याेजना के तहत ठेकेदार ने 65 से 70 प्रतिशत घराें तक नली डालकर पानी पहुंचा दिया था। शुरुEत के करीब चार महीने तक लाेगाें काे पानी भी मिला, लेकिन अब पिछले ढाई महीने से नल में पानी ही नहीं आ रहा है। इसके चलते ग्रामीण खासे परेशान हैं। ग्रामीणाें के अनुसार याेजना के तहत तीन बाेरिंग लगाए गए थे, लेकिन एक ही चालू किया। जबकि दाे बंद पड़े हैं।

इतना ही नहीं याेजना का करीब 30 प्रतिशत काम ताे अभी भी अधूरा ही पड़ा है। साथ ही पाइप-लाइन डालने के लिए गांव के सभी खड़ंजे खाेदकर पटक दिए। इससे मार्ग पर कीचड़ ही कीचड़ हाे रहा है। ग्रामीण जितेंद्र परमार का कहना है कि नल तो लगाए गए, लेकिन पानी कब आता है पता ही नहीं चलता।

घर के सामने सिर्फ नली लगी हुई दिखाई देती है पानी नहीं आता। फूलचंद प्रजापत ने बताया कि नल में पानी नहीं आता है। सिर्फ नली लगाई गई थी। सरपंच राधेश्याम पाटीदार का कहना है कि अधिकारी और कर्मचारी नहीं मिलते हैं। ना ही मेरा उनसे कोई संपर्क हुआ है। कई बार उनसे संपर्क करना चाहा, लेकिन संपर्क नहीं हो पाया।

याेजना चालू करवाएंगे

पीएचई विभाग के इंजीनियर योगेश जैन ने कहा मैं दिखवा लेता हूं। यदि याेजना बंद है तो चालू करवाई जाएगी। हालांकि तीन बोरिंग लगाए गए थे, लेकिन पीली मिट्टी के कारण दो नहीं चल पा रहे हैं। इसीलिए एक बोरिंग से पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है।

