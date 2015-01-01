पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वन स्टाॅप सेंटर:एडीजे ने लिखा पत्र, मूकबधिर का अच्छे से रखें ध्यान, उसकी जरूरताें काे पूरी करें

देवासएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वन स्टाॅप सेंटर से अब दाेनाें समय महिला काे दूध और मिलेंगे गाेंद के लड्डू

जिला अस्पताल में मूकबधिर युवती काे चार दिन पहले दाे महिलाएं प्रसूति वार्ड में डिलीवरी के बाद छाेड़कर चली गई थी। महिला ने स्वस्थ लड़की काे जन्म दिया, जिसकी देख-रेख महिला एवं बाल विकास अधिकारी रेलम बघेल के निर्देशन में वन स्टाॅप सेंटर प्रशासक गीता ठाकुर कर रही हैं।

युवती की बुधवार काे भास्कर में छपी खबर पड़ने के बाद विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण प्रभारी (एडीजे) ने पत्र जारी कर आदेश दिए कि युवती का अच्छे से ध्यान रखा जाए, उसे किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं आनी चाहिए। एडीजे का पत्र मिलने के बाद महिला एवं बाल विकास के आदेश पर वन स्टाॅप सेंटर की तरफ से दाेनाें समय युवती काे दूध और जापे में दिए जाने वाले गाेंद के लड्डू भी दिए जाने लगे। युवती काे नए कपड़े दिए गए और उसका ध्यान रखने के लिए काउंसलर की ड्यूटी भी लगाई है।

वन स्टॉप सेंटर प्रशासक गीता ठाकुर ने बताया, बुधवार काे अधिकारियाें के निर्देश पर युवती और उसकी बच्ची के लिए नए कपड़े उपलब्ध करवा दिए हैं। मूकबधिर हाेने से वह बात नहीं कर पा रही है, इसलिए एक मूकबधिर युवक काे साथ ले जाया गया। युवक ने उससे इशाराें में बात की ताे उसने बताया कि वह शादीशुदा है, उसकी मां माेटी तगड़ी है। अपने बच्चे काे किसी काे नहीं देगी, उसे अपने पास ही रखेगी।

वन स्टाॅप सेंटर काे जानकारी मिली है कि महिला शहर के चूना खदान क्षेत्र की रहने वाली है, जाे पिछले कुछ दिनाें से जामगाेद क्षेत्र में घूम रही थी। गर्भवती दिखने पर युवती काे गांव की दाे महिलाएं ही जिला अस्पताल देवास में सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से लेकर आई थीं। पुलिस महिला की जानकारी जुटा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें