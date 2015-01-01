पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ईको पाइंट:प्रतिध्वनि बिंदू के नाम से विख्यात है मांडू 12वीं शताब्दी में बनाया गया प्राचीन महल

  • प्राचीन पत्थर पर खड़े हाेकर पूछते हैं प्रश्न

प्रतिध्वनि बिंदू के नाम से विख्यात मांडू का 12वीं शताब्दी में बनाया गया प्राचीन दाई का महल पर्यटकाें के लिए राेमांच का विषय रहता है। प्रचार-प्रसार के अभाव में कई बार पर्यटकाें काे इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिल पाती है। इससे वे इस अद्भुत स्थान काे देखने और सुनने से वंचित रह जाते हैं। हालांकि पुरातत्व विभाग ने 13वीं शताब्दी में जीर्ण-शीर्ण हाेकर खंडहर में तब्दील हाे चुके इस महल काे संवारने का काम किया है।

गाैरतलब है कि यहां एक बड़ा प्राचीन शीलानुमा पत्थर है जाे कि पहाड़ी चढ़ते समय रास्ते में आता है। इस पर खड़े हाेकर दाई के महल की ओर देखकर आवाज देने पर कुछ सेकंड के बाद आवाज फिर से लाैटकर आती है। इसे ईकाे पाइंट कहा जाता है। इतिहासकाराें की मानें ताे उस जमाने में यह प्रक्रिया महत्वपूर्ण सूचना देने के लिए यह दूरसंचार का माध्यम हुआ करती थी।

दाई यानी नर्स का महल
दाई जिसका शाब्दिक अर्थ होता है नर्स यानी सेवा करने वाली। ये नर्सें, जैविक मां द्वारा स्‍तनपान में असमर्थ होने पर उनकी देखभाल करती थी और अपना कर्तव्‍य निभाती थी जबकि उन परिवारों के लोग अपने कामों पर चले जाते थे। यह नर्सें शिशुओं की देखभाल भी किया करती थी। महल नर्सों ने बहाल किया था।

संपर्क सूत्र के रूप में प्रयाेग किया जाता था
मांडू में लगभग 32 भवन अब भी व्यवस्थित है जिन्हें दूरसंचार व्यवस्था का रिसीवर कहा जाता है। दाई मां के महल में 2 कमरे हैं। महल संपर्क सूत्र के रूप में प्रयोग किया जाता था। संकटकाल में भवन से दूरस्थ स्थलों तक संदेश दिया जाता था। इसकी विशेषता यह है कि भवन के सामने वाला रास्ता साफ स्वच्छ था। दो भवन के मध्य समान दूरी हुआ करती थी। यही प्रतिध्वनि उत्पन्न करते हैं।

1953 में नेहरूजी ने भी लगाई थी यहां से आवाज
भारत के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू शेख अब्दुल्लाह के साथ सन 1953 में मांडू आए थे। उस समय के पहले गाइड पं. विश्वनाथ शर्मा ने नेहरूजी काे यह स्थान बताया था। शर्मा ने उन्हें बताया कि इस भवन से सच झूठ का पता लगता है। यह तय हुआ कि कश्मीर का स्पष्टीकरण यहीं से किया जाए। शेख अब्दुल्ला ने पत्थर पर खड़े हाेकर कहा कश्मीर अंश है पाकिस्तान का या भारत का। तब भवन से आवाज लौटी भारत का। अतः इस वाक्य को नेहरू जी द्वारा दोहराया गया तो भी वही जवाब आया। अंत में शर्मा ने पूछा था कि पंडित नेहरू झूठ बोले या सच तो आवाज आई सच।

