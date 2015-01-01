पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपज खरीदी:शुभ मुहूर्त की नीलामी में अच्छी कीमत मिले इसलिए 9 सितंबर से ही किसान ने बैलगाड़ी में सोयाबीन भरकर मंडी में खड़ी की

देवासएक घंटा पहले
  • 4 किसानाें ने मंगलवार काे खड़ी की 5 बैलगाड़ियां, मंडी में व्यापारी आज ऊंचे दाम में खरीदेंगे पहली उपज

कृषि उपज मंडी क्रमांक एक में शुभ मुहूर्त में अच्छी कीमत मिले इसलिए समीप के ग्राम मेंडकी धाकड़ के किसान रूपसिंह पिता माेहनसिंह धाकड़ ने 9 सितंबर से साेयाबीन से भरी बैलगाड़ी खड़ी कर रखी है। 18 नवंबर काे सुबह 10.55 बजे शुभ मुहूर्त में व्यापारी उपज की खरीदारी ऊंचे दाम लगाकर करेंगे। मुहूर्त की खरीदारी के बाद मंडी में आया माल सामान्य भाव में खरीदे जाएंगे।

4 अन्य किसानाें ने उपज भरकर बैलगाड़ी खड़ी की है

किसान रूपसिंह ने बताया, हर साल दूसरे किसान की साेयाबीन से भरी बैलगाड़ी नीलाम हाेती थी, इस बार मैंने सवा 2 माह पहले ही साेयाबीन से भरी गाड़ी काे लाकर खड़ा कर दिया। गाड़ी की सुरक्षा के लिए वैसे मंडी में गार्ड तैनात है, वहीं सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगे हैं, फिर भी मैं प्रतिदिन बैलगाड़ी की सुरक्षा के लिए मंडी आता हूं।

मेरी गाड़ी के बाद 12 नवंबर काे एक अन्य किसान गेहूं से भरी बैलगाड़ी लाकर खड़ी की है। मंगलवार काे गाड़ी के आसपास 4 अन्य किसानाें ने उपज भरकर बैलगाड़ी खड़ी की है। मंडी में जाे किसान ज्यादा दिनाें तक गाड़ी खड़ी करके रखता है, व्यापारी उसी किसान की उपज शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीदते हैं। गाैरतलब है कि किसान का व्यापारी साफा और पुष्पमाला पहनाकर स्वागत करेंगे। सबसे ज्यादा नीलामी में पैसे लगाने वाला व्यापारी ही किसान की उपज खरीद सकेगा।

