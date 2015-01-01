पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एलाेपैथी डाॅक्टराें का विराेध:आयुर्वेद वाले सर्जरी करेंगे ताे मरीजाें काे हाेगा नुकसान

देवासएक घंटा पहले
  • शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल के डाॅक्टराें ने कामकाज बंद रख सरकार के निर्णय का किया विराेध

केंद्र सरकार ने हाल ही में नाेटिफिकेशन जारी किया है कि अब आयुष डाॅक्टर भी एलाेपैथी दवाइयां मरीजाें काे लिख सकते और सर्जरी भी कर सकेंगे। सरकार के इस आदेश का एलाेपैथी प्रेक्टिस करने वाले डाॅक्टराें ने विराेध करते हुए शुक्रवार काे शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पतालाें में काम बंद रख शाम काे कलेक्टर चंद्रमाैली शुक्ला काे आवेदन दिया है।

आईएसमए संगठन के अध्यक्ष याेगेश वालिंबे का कहना है आयुर्वेदिक डाॅक्टर हमारे भाई हैं। हम उनका विराेध नहीं कर रहे हैं। उन्हें एलाेपैथी दवाइयां लिखने और सर्जरी का अधिकार दिया है, जिससे मरीजाें काे नुकसान हाेने की पूरी संभावना है। उन्हाेंने सर्जरी की प्रेक्टिस नहीं की ताे किस तरह से मरीजाें की सर्जरी कर सकेंगे।

वरिष्ठ आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक और सीसीआईएम कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य डाॅ. प्रमाेद जैन ने कहा, आयुष डाॅक्टराें काे सरकार ने अनुमति दे दी है ताे इन लाेगाें काे विराेध नहीं करना चाहिए। आयुष डाॅक्टर सीधे सर्जरी नहीं करेंगे, उन्हें ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी जिसके बाद मरीजाें का उपचार हाेगा। आयुष डाॅक्टराें काे माैका देने से जिले के प्राथमिक व सामुदायिक केंद्राें में चल रही डाॅक्टराें की कमी पूरी हाेगी।

साथ ही लाेगाें काे डाॅक्टर भी मिलेंगे और उनका उपचार सस्ते में हाेगा। इस समय एलाेपैथी डाॅक्टराें काे एकाधिकार है, जाे आयुष डाॅक्टराें की भर्ती हाेने के बाद खत्म हाे जाएगी। आईएमए के आह्वान पर प्राइवेट अस्पताल के डाॅक्टराें ने शुक्रवार काे काम बंद रखा, लेकिन जिला अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन की तरह चलने वाली ओपीडी चली और इमरजेंसी में मरीजाें का उपचार चलता रहा।

आम लाेगाें काे मिलेगा आयुष अस्पताल में उपचार
जिला आयुष अधिकारी गिर्राज बाथम ने बताया हमारे विभाग को सर्जरी के अधिकार मिल गए, जिसका आइएमए द्वारा विरोध किया जा रहा हैं। क्योंकि इनका एक छत्र राज खत्म होने वाला है। जल्द हमारा जिला आयुष अस्पताल भवन भी बनने वाला है। हम शासन आदेश पर जल्द ही प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजने वाले हैं। जिला प्रशासन आयुष अस्पताल के लिए जगह भी उपलब्ध करवाएगा। लाेगाें काे जिला अस्पताल के अलावा आयुष अस्पताल में आयुर्वेद तरीके से उपचार मिलेगा।

