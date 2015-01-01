पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी पर बंधन भारी:भजन गायक ने बेटी की शादी में छपवाए मात्र 11 कार्ड, एक हजार मेहमानाें का कार्यक्रम सिमटा 150 तक

  • देव उठनी ग्यारस पर जिले में करीब 2500 घर बजेंगी शहनाई
  • सपरिवार की जगह एक-दाे सदस्य काे दे रहे आमंत्रण

अनलाॅक के बाद से जिले में पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या में कमी आई थी, जिससे ज्यादा खतरा नहीं था। बारिश के बाद आए जरूर मरीज बढ़े थे, जाे फिर से कम हाे गए थे। ठंड शुरू हाेते ही मरीजाें की अचानक बढ़ी संख्या काे देखते हुए जिन लाेगाें ने बड़े-बड़े शादी के कार्यक्रम करने की प्लानिंग की थी, उन्हाेंने कार्यक्रम छाेटा कर लिया है। शहर में 500 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में करीब 2000 घराें में देव उठनी ग्यारस पर बजेंगी शहनाईयां। 25 नवंबर से लेकर 12 दिसंबर तक चलेंगी शादियां।

काेराेना काल की वजह से शादियाें का पेटर्न भी बदल गया है। पहले शादियाें में लाेग कार्ड में सापरिवार बुलाते थे, जाे बदलते हुए अब एक व दाे मेहमानाें तक सीमित हाे गया है। शादी वाले घराें में भीड़भाड़ भी नहीं करते हुए कम मेहमानाें के बीच में सारी प्रक्रिया पूर्ण कर रहे हैं। जिस दिन भाेजन का कार्यक्रम है, उस दिन कुछ स्थानाें पर मास्क का वितरण हाेगा, ताे कहीं मेहमानाें के हाथ सैनिटाइज कराए जाएंगे। 150-250 तक लाेगाें के कार्यक्रम में सभी काे एक समय नहीं बुलाते हुए कुछ समय के अंतराल में बुलाया जा रहा, जिससे भीड़ नहीं लगे।

1500 का कार्यक्रम था, जाे 50 मेहमानाें पर सिमटा
शहर के अग्रसेन नगर में रहने वाले प्रहलाद शर्मा ने बताया, मेरी नातीन की शादी है, जिसका कार्यक्रम हम 1500 लाेगाें का करने वाले थे, लेकिन महामारी काे देखते हुए 50 मेहमानाें में समेट लिया है। 50 मेहमानाें के साथ इंदाैर में लड़के वालाें के यहां जाकर 26 नवंबर काे शादी कार्यक्रम है।

कार्ड देते ही कह रहे बिना मास्क के नहीं आए
रिटायर्ड फाैजी कमल पटेल निवासी गायत्री नगर के बेटे की शादी देव उठनी ग्यारस के दिन है। उन्हाेंने बताया, कार्ड बांटते समय कह रहा हूं बिना मास्क के नहीं आए। काेराेना काल नहीं हाेता ताे हमारा 5 हजार लाेगाें का कार्यक्रम था, जिसे बहुत छाेटा कर दिया है। कार्यक्रम वाले दिन बिना मास्क वाले काे मास्क और हाथ सैनिटाइजर करवाए जाएंगे।

मात्र 11 कार्ड छपवाए, साेशल मीडिया पर दिया निमंत्रण
जिले के प्रसिद्ध भजन गायक द्वारका मंत्री, जिन्हें हर काेई जानता है। उन्हाेंने भी महामारी काे देखते हुए अपनी बेटी की शादी के कार्यक्रम काे छाेटा कर लिया है। मंत्री ने बताया, मात्र 11 कार्ड छपवाएं हैं। परिवार के लाेग और बहुत करीब के मित्राें काे आमंत्रण साेशल मीडिया से दिया है। 1 हजार मेहमानाें का कार्यक्रम 150 तक समेट दिया।

