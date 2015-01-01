पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मनोज फिर हाटपिपल्या के चौधरी:भाजपा के मनोज 13904 वोट से जीते, उनकी उपचुनाव में ये दूसरी जीत

देवास2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हाटपिपल्या विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रत्याशी मनाेज चाैधरी मंगलवार काे विधानसभा का दूसरी बार चुनाव जीते। घाेषणा हाेने के बाद मतगणना स्थल पर विधायक गायत्री राजे पवार, विक्रम सिंह पवार, जिला अध्यक्ष राजीव खंडेलवाल, प्रत्याशी मनाेज चाैधरी, नंदकिशाेर पाटीदार, बहादुर मुकाती सहित पार्टी पदाधिकारी व बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता माैजूद रहे।

आंकडो़ं पर एक नजर

कुल मत: 160749 पड़े उपचुनाव में

भाजपा: 84405 वाेट मिले जाे 2018 में हुए चुनाव से 20.87 प्रतिशत ज्यादा

कांग्रेस: 70501 वाेट मिले जाे 2018 में हुए चुनाव से 15.4 प्रतिशत कम

अन्य: 4607 वाेट मिले जाे 2018 में हुए चुनाव से 3.67 प्रतिशत कम

नोटा: 1225 वाेट मिले जाे 2018 में हुए चुनाव से 33.6

जीत: 13904 वाेट से मनाेज इस बार चुनाव जीते, 2018 में वे 13519 वाेट से चुनाव जीते थे

पाेस्टल बैलेट में 323 मत मनाेज व 245 बघेल को मिले

मतगणना स्थानीय उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में हुई। सबसे पहले पाेस्टल बैलेट मताें की गणना की गई, इनमें कुल 624 मताें में से 323 मत मनाेज काे और 245 वाेट बघेल काे मिले। शुरुआत के दाे राउंड में बघेल आगे रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें