नाेट छपाई:देश की 9 यूनिटाें में सबसे अधिक उत्पादन बीएनपी में, इसलिए नाेट छापने की मशीन देवास काे मिलेगी

देवासएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देवास बैंक नाेट प्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
  • नई मशीन के आने से पहले तैयारी शुरू, आधुनिक मशीन हाेने से डेढ़ गुना हाेगा नाेटाें की छपाई
  • छपाई की गति सबसे अधिक हाेने से फिलहाल नाेट प्रेस में 500-500 के छप रहे नाेट

देवास बैंक नाेट प्रेस में नाेट छपाई की गति देश की 9 यूनिटाें में से सबसे ज्यादा है, इसका फायदा भी नाेट प्रेस काे मिल रहा है। नासिक यूनिट में नई वन लाइन मशीन जा रही थी, जिसे वहां नही भेजते हुए पहले देवास भेजने काे आदेश हाे चुके हैं। आने वाले दाे से तीन माह में वन लाइन आधुनिक मशीन नाेट प्रेस में आ जाएगी, जिसके आने से पहले की तैयारी परिसर में की जा रही है। इस मशीन के आने से नाेट की छपाई प्रतिदिन डेढ़ गुना बढ़ जाएगी। जबसे नए जीएम राजेश बंसल ने देवास में ज्वाइन किया है तब से अधिकारी-कर्मचारियाें में काम करने का उत्साह बढ़ा है।

वह जब भी कंपनी में अंदर जाते हैं ताे सभी कर्मचारियाें से बात कर उनके हाल-चाल भी जानने के बाद नोटों की छपाई बढ़ाने की बात करते हैं। उनकी इस कार्यशैली से कर्मचारी इतने प्रभावित हैं कि काम की गति बढ़ाते हुए एक दिन में 20-20 मिलियन तक नाेटों की छपाई की जा रही है।

पीआरओ संजय भावसार ने बताया, नाेट प्रेस में नई वन लाइन आधुनिक मशीन की आने की तैयारियां शुरू हाे चुकी है। इस समय नाेट प्रेस में 500-500 के नाेट की छपाई का कार्य चल रहा है, जिससे की देश में नाेट की खपत पूरी की जा सके। देश की सभी यूनिटाें में से सबसे ज्यादा और तेज गति से नाेट देवास नाेट प्रेस में ही छप रहे हैं। पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रणब मुखर्जी 6 दिसंबर 2012 काे देवास नाेट प्रेस में आए थे, उन्हाेंने वन लाइन मशीन की उद्घाटन किया था। तब से नाेटाें की छपाई वन लाइन मशीन से हाे रही है, लेकिन अब आधुनिक वन लाइन मशीन आ रही है, जिससे उत्पादन ज्यादा हाेगा।

पीएमओ कार्यालय से देवास नाेट प्रेस की निगरानी

बताया जाता है कि देवास नाेट प्रेस में नाेटाें की छपाई अन्य से यूनिटों से बेहतर हाेने से इसकी निगरानी दिल्ली पीएमओ कार्यालय से की जा रही है। इसलिए 200, 100, 50 व 20 के नाेट की छपाई के बजाय 500-500 के नाेटाें काे छपवाया जा रहा है। लाॅकडाउन के चलते प्रभावित हुई नाेटों की छपाई काे बढ़ाने के लिए कर्मचारी नाेटबंदी की तरह काम में जुटे हैं। 4400 मिलियन नाेट प्रिंट करने का वर्ष 2020-21 मार्च तक टारगेट तय किया है।

नाेट छापने वाली मशीनाें का इतिहास

बैंक नाेट प्रेस की स्थापना सन 1977 में हुई और पहली मशीन चैन क्रू वाली चलती थी, जिसकी नाेट छापने की क्षमता कम थी। नाेट की मांग बढ़ने पर वर्ष 2008-09 में टू लाइन मशीन आ गई थी, जिसे चालू करने में एक साल लगा और 2010 में चालू हाेते ही इसने पुरानी मशीन से कई गुना नाेट छापना शुरू कर दिया। इस मशीन काे अपडेट किया ताे यह प्रतिदिन 10-12 मिलियन नाेट छापने लगी। वर्ष 2015 में फिर टू लाइन मशीन काे अपडेट किया ताे एक सीट पर 48 नाेट छपने लगे, जिसे फिर नाेटबंदी के दाैरान वर्ष 2016 में अपडेट की गई। अपडेट हाेने के बाद एक सीट पर 50-50 नाेट एक बार में छपकर बाहर आने लगे। इसी मशीन से नोट छपाई बढ़ाकर एक दिन में अब 19-20 मिलियन तक नाेट छापे जा रहे हैं।

