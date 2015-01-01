पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य की चिंता:मेंढकी रोड रेलवे फाटक पर बन रहा ब्रिज, धूल के गुबार से लोग परेशान

देवास2 दिन पहले
  • डॉक्टर बोले- कोरोना पीड़ितों के लिए ये घातक
  • चाणक्यपुरी चाैराहे से कलेक्टर निवास तक की काॅलाेनियाें के निवासी दो साल से परेशान

मेंढकी राेड रेलवे फाटक पर जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए बन रहा ओवर ब्रिज का काम धीमी गति से चल रहा है। काम चलते-चलते दाे साल हाेने वाले हैं, किंतु अभी तक काम पूरा नहीं हुआ है। रास्ता बंद हाेने से चाणक्यपुरी रेलवे फाटक से लाेग वाहनाें से आना-जाना कर रहे हैं। चाण्क्यपुरी चाैराहे से लेकर मेंढकी राेड फाटक और कलेक्टर निवास तक रहने वाले कई काॅलाेनियाें के लाेग धूल के गुबार से परेशान हैं।

इस समय दीपाें का पर्व दीपावली की तैयारी में रहवासी साफ-सफाई अाैर पुताई के कार्य में जुटे हैं, किंतु वाहनाें के निकलने से उड़ रहे धूल की परत फिर घरों की दीवारों पर जम जाती है। डाॅक्टराें का कहना है कि इस समय काेराेना काल चल रहा है। इससे पीड़ित मरीजाें के लिए धूल-धुआं घातक है, इससे बचकर रहना जरूरी है।

इस मार्ग से निकलने वाले 18 गांव के हजाराें लाेग यहां खुदे हुए रास्ते से ही निकल रहे हैं। बारिश के दिनाें में लाेग कीचड़ से तो अब धूल, मिट्टी, व पत्थरों से परेशान हैं। मेंढकी चौराहे से कलेक्टर निवास टर्न तक इतनी धूल उड़ती है कि लोगों के घर और दुकानों में परतें जम रही हैं। मेंढकी रोड रहवासी संजय कुमावत, रंजना भारती, शुभमसिंह आदि रहवासियाें ने बताया घरों के खिड़की और दरवाजे बंद करने के बाद भी धूल घुस रही है।

इसी रोड से ग्राम चंदाना, रूपाखेड़ी, लोहारी, होशियारपुर, अंतरालिया सहित 18 गांवों के लोग आना-जाना करते हैं। धूल उड़ने से करीब 100 दुकानदारों की ग्राहकी प्रभावित हाे चुकी है। दीपावली पर्व पर ग्राहकी का समय है लेकिन धूल से कारण ग्राहक दुकान पर नहीं आ रहे हैं।

प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने की अपील- दिवाली पर नहीं फाेड़ें पटाखे, क्योंकि जो मरीज ठीक हाे चुके उन्हें हाेगी परेशानी

कोरोना वायरस से पीड़ितों को सबसे अधिक परेशानी सांस फूलने की होती है, ये फेफड़े से संबंधित है और जो लोग कोरोना से ठीक हो जाते हैं, उन्‍हें भी बहुत समय लगता है पूरी तरह सामान्‍य होने में। मप्र प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी एसएन द्विवेदी ने आम लाेगाें से अपील की है कि इस साल कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए हम और हमारा पूरा परिवार दीपावली पर पटाखें नहीं छोड़ेंगे।

सभी नागरिक अपने मोहल्‍लों में भी सबको समझाकर इस बार पटाखों से दूरी रखने का निवेदन करें। इस महामारी में किसी भी जगह होम क्वारेंटाइन रह रहे मरीजों के लिए यह जहरीली गैस बहुत घातक होगी। सभी कोशिश करें कि कम से कम इस बार तो हमें इस जहरीले धुएं की वजह से किसी भाई-बहन की जान जोखिम में न आए। दीपावली पर हमें पटाखें के जहरीले धुंए से शहर को बचाना है।

