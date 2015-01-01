पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021:शहर में अभियान चलाकर बताएंगे 4 तरह के कचरे को अलग-अलग करना

देवास4 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम ने स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 के तहत मंगलवार काे मल्हार स्मृति ऑडोटेरिम हॉल में कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें निगमायुक्त विशालसिंह चौहान ने स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के संबंध में बताते हुए कहा कि शहर को 4 झोन में रखेंगे, जिसमें सभी काॅलोनियों से 4 और काॅलोनी को चयनित किया जाएगा।

पीआईयू डॉ. हिमांशु शुक्ला ने जानकारी दी कि 4 तरह के कचरे और उनके प्थृक्कीकरण के विषय में वार्ड में जागरूकता अभियान चलाकर जानकारी दी जाएगी। इसके लिए कार्यशाला में स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में पूछे जाने वाले 7 सवालों के बारे में भी झोनल, दरोगा, एसबीएम डिवाइन सदस्यों को जानकारी दी गई।

4 आर सिद्धांत अर्थात रिड्यूस, रीयूज, रिसाइकल आदि के बारे में विस्तार से समझाया गया। कार्यशाला में नोडल अधिकारी सौरभ त्रिपाठी, स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी आरएस केलकर व विशाल जगताप आदि उपस्थित थे।

