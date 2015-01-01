पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्यूलेक्स का प्रकाेप:सावधान! शहर में बढ़े एडिज मच्छर, 63 मरीजों के सैंपल लिए थे, 20 में निकला डेंगू

देवास
  • शहर की सात कॉलोनियों और एमजी रोड पर मिला लार्वा, पिछले साल 18 मरीज आए थे सामने

शहर में पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी बड़े मच्छर क्यूलेक्स का प्रकाेप ज्यादा है। शाम हाेते ही मच्छराें की फाैज काटने के लिए घराें में घुसती है, मच्छराें की साइज देखकर लाेग डर रहे हैं। लेकिन इन मच्छराें के काटने से खतरा नहीं है। ये मच्छर गंदे पानी में पनपते हैं, अधिक बारिश के कारण शहर के अधिकतर इलाकाें में गंदे पानी के डबरे भरे हैं। इनसे जानलेवा बीमारियाें का खतरा नहीं हाेता, लेकिन इनकी संख्या बहुत है, जाे साेने नहीं दे रहे हैं।

इस साल एडिज मच्छराें की संख्या अधिक हाेने से डेंगू के मरीज भी ज्यादा सामने आ रहे हैं, जाे चिंता का कारण है। इन मच्छराें का लार्वा भी शहर में पाया गया है। डेंगू के संदिग्ध 63 लाेगाें की जांच अब तक की गई है, जिसमें से 20 पाॅजीटिव मरीज पाए गए हैं। जबकि पिछले साल कुल 18 लाेगाें काे डेंगू हुआ था।

मलेरिया विभाग के सर्वे में भी शहर के कई क्षेत्राें में लार्वा पाया गया है। अब तक मिश्रीलाल नगर, बद्रीधाम नगर, पंचशील नगर, राजाराम नगर, जवाहर नगर, आवास नगर, एमजी राेड, तारानी काॅलाेनी, ग्राम अंतरालिया, भुतियाखुर्द, राजाेदा व ग्राम मनासा में डेंगू के मरीज सामने आए हैं। टीम ने इन इलाकाें में जाकर पानी चेक किया ताे लार्वा भी पाया गया है। इस बार लगातार बारिश हाेने से सर्वे दिसंबर तक चलेगा।

ठंड बढ़ने पर कम होगा मच्छरों का प्रकोप : नगर निगम की टीम द्वारा कीटनाशक का छिड़काव व मशीन से फाॅगिंग किया जा रहा है। मच्छराें का प्रकाेप तेज सर्दी पड़ने पर ही कम हाेगा, क्याेंकि मच्छर तभी सुप्तावस्था में जाएंगे। जिले में अक्टूबर में व 17 नवंबर तक 20 लाेगाें काे डेंगू हाेने की पुष्टि हुई है।

सभी की एनएस 1 रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई, जिसके चलते इन्हें डेंगू पाॅजिटिव माना गया है। इनमें से 18 डेंगू के मरीजाें ने प्राइवेट अस्पताल में उपचार करवाया और मात्र 2 मरीज ने जिला अस्पताल में इलाज करवाकर छुट्टी ले ली है। प्रति सप्ताह डेंगू के मरीजाें की रिपाेर्ट ली जाती है।

मिश्रीलाल नगर में दो सगे भाई डेंगू पाॅजिटिव : शहर के मिश्रीलाल नगर में रहने वाले दाे सगे भाई डेंगू पाॅजिटिव हाे चुके हैं। इसके बाद मलेरिया विभाग की टीम ने इस क्षेत्र का लार्वा सर्वे कर लिया है। सर्वे के दाैरान कुछ स्थानाें पर भरे पानी में लार्वा मिला, जिनका नष्टीकरण करवाया गया। इनके अलावा शहर में जहां-जहां भी डेंगू के पाॅजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं, उन क्षेत्राें में टीम ने सर्वे किया ताे वहां पानी में लार्वा मिला है।

छत, आंगन और अन्य स्थानाें पर बर्तनाें काे खुला ना रखें

घर की छत, अांगन अाैर अन्य स्थानाें पर बर्तनाें या ड्रमाें में साफ पानी भर अगर उन्हें खुला रखा ताे उनमें लार्वा पनपने की सबसे ज्यादा संभावना हाेती है। जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी रश्मी दुबे ने बताया कि लाेग पानी के किसी भी बर्तन के खुला नहीं रखें, क्याेंकि एडिज मच्छर साफ पानी में ही अंडे देते हैं जाे 7 दिन बाद बच्चे बनकर उड़ जाते हैं। इनके काटने से डेंगू हाेता है। मादा मच्छर के काटने से डेंगू बुखार आता है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग और नगर निगम की टीम मिलकर शहर में जहां भी डेंगू के मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं, उन क्षेत्राें में जाकर कीटनाशक का छिड़काव किया जा रहा है।

मलेरिया का प्रकाेप कम

शहर से लेकर जिले में इस बार मलेरिया का प्रकाेप कम है। टाेंकखुर्द, कन्नाैद और सतवास क्षेत्र में एनाफिलीज मच्छर की प्रजाति कम सक्रिय है। खातेगांव में 2, बागली में 1 व देवास में 1 मलेरिया का मरीज मिला है। पिछले साल जिले में 40 मलेरिया के मरीज सामने आए थे, इस बार संख्या काफी कम है।

दिन में काटता है डेंगू मच्छर : साफ पानी में पैदा हाेने वाला डेंगू का मच्छर दिन में काटता है, इसलिए रात काे काटने वाले मच्छराें से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। सुबह 10 से 11 और शम करीब 4 से 5 बजे तक एडिज मच्छर काटता है। इसके अलावा मलेरिया का मच्छर दिन के बजाया रात में काटता है। यह भी साफ पानी में पैदा हाेता है। बड़ी साइज वाला काला मच्छर क्यूलेक्स हाेता है जाे सुबह व शाम काे काटता है। यह गंदे पानी में पैदा हाेता है।

