केस दर्ज:नवविवाहिता की मौत के मामले में पति पर केस दर्ज

देवासएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार को थाना क्षेत्र सिविल लाइन की रानी बाग कॉलोनी में किराए से पति के साथ रह रही नवविवाहिता रानी उर्फ निहारिका डाबी 19 पति सलमान मंसूरी निवासी नागदा जंक्शन ने मंगलवार को सुबह फांसी लगा ली थी। हिन्दू संगठन के लोगों ने जिला अस्पताल में पहुंचकर नाराजगी व्यक्त कर लव-जिहाद का आरोप लगाकर सीएमएचओ डॉ. एमपी शर्मा से डाॅ का पैनल बनाकर पीएम की मांग की थी।

बुधवार को तीन डाक्टर की पैनल ने पीएम किया शव मृतिका के मायके वाले ले गए। पुलिस ने बताया मृतिका के पति सलमान मंसूरी पर एससी-एसटी एक्ट मरने लिए प्रेरित करने व अन्य धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया है। दोनों विवाद होता रहता था। सलमान कहता था जैसा हम खाते हैं वैसा खाओगी और मेरे हिसाब से चलोगी इसी को लेकर विवाद होता था।

