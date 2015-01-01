पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विराेध:काॅलेज प्रबंधन फाॅर्म का 30 रुपए शुल्क ले रहा, छात्राें ने किया विराेध

देवास3 घंटे पहले
शासकीय केपी कॉलेज में एडमिशन फॉर्म के नाम पर 30 रुपए की वसूली की जा रही, जबकि उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के अनुसार एडमिशन की संपूर्ण प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन कर दी गई। छात्रों को ऑनलाइन ही शुल्क जमा करने के निर्देश हैं। ऐसे में कॉलेज प्रबंधन द्वारा 30 रु. की वसूली किए जाने के खिलाफ छात्र संगठन डीएसओ ने मोर्चा खोल दिया है।

कॉलेज में विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए डीएसओ अध्यक्ष विजय मालवीय ने काॅलेज प्राचार्य डाॅ. एसएल वरे काे आवेदन देते हुए बताया कि ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के समय आवेदन का शुल्क जमा कराया जाता है, साथ ही पोर्टल शुल्क भी लिया जाता है।

बावजूद इसके कॉलेज में 30 रु. एक आवेदन फॉर्म बेचा जा रहा है जिसकी छपाई की लागत 2 से 5 रु. है। विनोद प्रजापति ने बताया कि कॉलेज प्रशासन द्वारा जनभागीदारी का खजाना भरने के लिए शुल्क छात्रों पर थोपा गया है। विरोध प्रदर्शन में रोहित राठौर, विश्राम डोडवे, रितेश डोडवे, गोविंद लाठिया, संदीप मालवीय, सुनीलसिंह राजपूत आदि छात्र उपस्थित थे।

