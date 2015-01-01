पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यशाला:योजनाओं की सफलता के लिए संगठित युवा शक्ति का सहयोग जरूरी : श्रीधर

टाेंकखुर्द2 दिन पहले
नेहरू युवा केंद्र देवास द्वारा इन दिनों युवा मंडल विकास अभियान गांव-गांव में संचालित किया जा रहा है। अभियान के तहत ग्रामीण अंचल में युवा मंडलों का पुनर्गठन एवं नए युवा मंडलों का गठन किया जा रहा है। ऐसे ही नवगठित मंडलों के प्रतिनिधियों की कार्यशाला टोंकखुर्द में आयोजित की गई।

नेहरू युवा केंद्र के जिला समन्वयक अरविंद श्रीधर ने टोंकखुर्द विकासखंड के अलग-अलग गांवों से आए हुए युवाओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि शासन की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं की सफलता के लिए संगठित युवा शक्ति का सहयोग बहुत जरूरी है। यदि युवा अपना थोड़ा समय सार्वजनिक कार्यों के लिए देंगे तो बहुत सारी समस्याएं सहज ही हल हो जाती है। हमें यह समझना चाहिए कि सरकार संसाधन और योजनाएं दे सकती हैं, लेकिन उनके संचालन और सफलता की जिम्मेदारी हम सबकी है।

जनपद पंचायत टोंकखुर्द के सभाकक्ष में हुए कार्यक्रम का संचालन केंद्र के अनिल जैन ने किया। राष्ट्रीय युवा स्वयंसेवक पूजा वर्मा एवं प्रवीण यादव ने कार्यक्रम का संयोजन किया। इस अवसर पर जितेंद्र वर्मा, विशाल वर्मा, मीना व्यास, आरती पाठक, नानूराम मालवीय आदि मौजूद थे।

