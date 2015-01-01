पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:वृद्धाश्रम में बुजुर्गों के साथ भजन गाकर मनाई दीपावली

देवास43 मिनट पहले
खुशियों का त्याेहार दीपावली शनिवार काे वृद्धाश्रम बसेरा में बुजुर्गाें के साथ मनाया गया। संस्था कमलानी ने बुजुर्गों के साथ दीपावली का त्यौहार मनाया। संस्था के बसंत वर्मा ने बताया, बुजुर्गों के बीच जाकर भजन गायक आशीष विश्वकर्मा, ममता राव, गोपाल विश्वकर्मा, साक्षी शर्मा आदि ने भजनों की प्रस्तुति दी। इसके बाद पटाखे फाेड़कर मिठाई वितरित की गई। इस कार्यक्रम से वृद्धाश्रम के बुजुर्गों को अपने पन का अहसास हुआ। इस अवसर पर ममताराव, विशाल शर्मा, जगदीश गोयल, संतोष वर्मा, मनीष मकवाना, संदीप जाटवा आदि उपस्थित थे।

झुग्गीवासियों के साथ मनाई दीपावली

इस बार भी शिवशक्ति ग्राउंड स्थित झुग्गी बस्ती में शिखर सामाजिक कल्याण समिति ने जाकर दीपोत्सव मनाया। समिति अध्यक्ष समर्थ विजयवर्गीय ने बताया, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के एडीजे समरोज खान के मार्गदर्शन में दीपावली पर्व मनाया गया। निम्न आय वर्ग के परिवारों को कानून की जानकारी देने के साथ मिठाई, पटाखे आदि का वितरण किया।

दीपावली के साथ बाल दिवस होने पर बच्चों के द्वारा कविता पाठ व महिलाओं ने मंगल गीत गाए। कार्यक्रम में लीगल एड क्लीनिक एवं विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की सचिव सीमा यादव, संस्था से आयुशी परमार, गुंजन, सचिव सूर्यप्रताप, निखिल चौधरी, दिव्यम ठाकुर, हर्षित सिसोदिया, मोहित चावड़ा, शुभम तलरेजा, समीर, हर्ष, चेतन आदि उपस्थित थे।

दीपावली पर्व पर बच्चाें काे बांटे फल

सनातन विचार मंच परिसर मां मन्कामनेश्वरी नर्मदा मंदिर में दीपावली की मंगल बेला पर क्षेत्र में चल रहे संस्था के संस्कार विद्यालय ग्राम पोटला, कंडिया, निमनपूर, पाटाखाल आदि के करीब 250 बच्चों को पीपरी केंद्र पर फलों का वितरण संस्था के संस्थापक रविन्द्र नाथ भारद्वाज के सहयोग से करवाया गया। मां नर्मदा की आरती कर सुख, समृद्धि की कामना की गई। इस अवसर पर संस्था के सदस्य गिरधर गुप्ता, लोकेश जैन, सुरेंद्र मिश्रा, सतीश अग्रवाल, सुरेश राव पाटिल, पवन जैन, राजनारायण मिश्रा, रतनसिंह सेंधव, राघवेंद्र जाधव, सुमित गुप्ता आदि उपस्थित थे।

