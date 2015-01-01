पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महा-उपचुनाव:कांग्रेस के झूठे वादाें की हार और भाजपा के प्रति जनता के विश्वास की जीत है : चाैधरी

देवास3 घंटे पहले
  • खातेगांव, कांटाफाेड़, सतवास, पीपलरावां में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने निकाला जुलूस

जिले के खातेगांव, कांटाफाेड़, सतवास, पीपलरावां, साेनकच्छ आदि जगह भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने विजयी जुलूस निकाला। आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई भी बांटी। खातेगांव में जिला महामंत्री नरेंद्र चाैधरी ने कहा कि यह कांग्रेस के झूठे लाेकलुभावन वादाें की हार है और भाजपा के प्रति जनता के विश्वास की जीत है।

खातेगांव में कार्यकर्ताओं ने उत्साहित होकर जश्न मनाया। जवाहर चौक चौपाटी पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी कर एक-दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाई। हरणगांव भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेश मीणा, वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता रामेश्वर यादव, व्यापारी प्रतिनिधि विजय गर्ग, पूर्व पार्षद अजय तिवारी, मुकेश गिरी, सूरज यादव, शिव यादव, नंदकिशोर वर्मा, पवन काला आदि कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे। इसी तरह कांटाफोड़ नगर में भाजपा कार्यालय से बस स्टैंड तक विजयी रैली निकाली। महात्मा गांधी चौराहे पर आतिशबाजी की।

भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष महेश दुबे, पूर्व विधायक गणपत पटेल, मंडल अध्यक्ष सुनील पटेल, नगर अध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण तिवारी, विधायक प्रतिनिधि पुरुषोत्तम बियाणी, राधेश्याम डाबी, रतनलाल गोमलाड़ू आदि माैजूद थे। इसी तरह सतवास नगर में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष गोपीकृष्ण व्यास व नगराध्यक्ष रमेश जायसवाल के नेतृत्व में विजयी जुलूस निकाला। बस स्टैंड पर मिठाई बांटी।

कैलाश जोशीला, विनोद राठी, विष्णुप्रसाद शर्मा, कमल तिवारी, जगदीश राठौर, डाॅ. राजेश मालवीया आदि उपस्थित थे। पीपलरावां में त्रिकाल मित्र मंडल ने संयोजक पवन मुकाती के नेतृत्व में बस स्टैंड पर आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी। अनिल नाहर, रवि मुकाती, अनमोल मंडलोई, सोहन मुकाती आदि मौजूद थे। इसी तरह सोनकच्छ में कार्यकर्ताओं ने बस स्टैंड से जुलूस निकाला। पूर्व पार्षद संतोष तिवारी, भुरू यादव, हितेश जाजू, गोलू यादव आदि कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

