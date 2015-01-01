पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:आई लव देवास लिखकर प्रदर्शन किया, अन्य वार्डाें के लाेग भी ऐसा ही करें : कांग्रेस

देवास4 घंटे पहले
शहर के वार्ड 21 अनिलश्री कॉलोनी के रहवासियों ने गड्ढों और कीचड़ से परेशान होकर मंगलवार काे सड़क पर फैल रहे पानी और कीचड़ को लेकर नगर निगम की उदासीनता को लेकर जिस तरह से प्रदर्शन किया और भरी हुई सड़क पर आई लव यू देवास लिखकर प्रदर्शन किया। उस तरह का प्रदर्शन अन्य वार्डों के रहवासियों को करना होगा। शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मनोज राजानी व प्रवक्ता सुधीर शर्मा ने बताया, निगम सिर्फ शहरी क्षेत्र में सफाई की ओर ध्यान दे रही है।

काॅलोनियों में स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण का कोई प्रभाव नहीं है। विकास नगर, बजरंग नगर, सिविल लाइन, मिश्रीलाल नगर, जयश्री नगर, अनिलश्री नगर, गंगा नगर, अग्रवाल नगर एक्सटेंशन जय बजरंग नगर में सबसे ज्यादा परेशानियां कीचड़ और खराब सड़क को लेकर लोगों को उठाना पड़ रही है। कांग्रेस ने कॉलोनीवासियों से अपील की, वे अपने-अपने वार्ड में हो रही इस तरह की परेशानी को हल करने के लिए स्वयं आगे आएं कांग्रेस आपके साथ है।

