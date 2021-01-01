पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दंगल का आयोजन:एरीना में हुए दंगल में धरम, मनीष व अंसार ने मारी बाजी

देवास12 घंटे पहले
माता टेकरी के पीछे एरिना में नगर निगम के सहयोग से दंगल का आयोजन हुआ। दंगल में 26 तय शुदा कुश्तियां हुई, जिसमें पहलवानों ने कुश्ती कला का शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। खड़ी कुश्तियों में इंदौर, उज्जैन, भोपाल, सीहोर आदि जिलों के पहलवानों ने भाग लिया।

निगम कर्मचारी पवन वर्मा ने उस्ताद व खलिफाओं का साफ़ा बांधकर स्वागत किया। दंगल में धरम ठाकुर, मनीष ठाकुर, अंसार शेख, श्रवण सोलंकी ने विजयी हासिल की, जिन्हें शील्ड देकर पुरस्कृत किया गया। विधायक गायत्री राजे पवार ने विजेता पहलवानों को विधायक निधि से पुरस्कृत करने की घोषणा की है। साथ ही सांसद महेन्द्रसिंह सोलंकी ने भी तीनाें विजेताओं को सांसद निधि से पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा की है। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व महापौर सुभाष शर्मा, पूर्व सभापति अंसार एहमद, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजीव खंडेलवाल, अभिमन्यु पाटिल, अशोक उस्ताद सांगते, प्रदीप पहलवान सांगते, अर्जुन पहलवान कलंदरी बाबा आदि उपस्थित थे। आभार पूर्व पार्षद बाबूलाल यादव ने माना। इस दाैरान सर्वसम्मति से मना ठाकुर पहलवान को दशरथ गुरु व्यायामशाला का खलीफा नियुक्त किया है। संचालन एसपीएस ठाकुर ने किया।

