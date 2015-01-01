पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर गरमाया श्रमिकाें के बकाया भुगतान का मामला:इक्विलैटरल आज देवास आकर श्रमिकों से करेंगे बात

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • श्रमिक व कांग्रेस नेताओं ने की कंपनी एस कुमार नेशनवाइड प्रबंधन से बात

श्रमिकाें के बकाया भुगतान का मामला एक बार फिर गरमाने लगा है। मामला, कंपनी एस कुमार नेशनवाइड से जुड़ा हुआ है। मंगलवार काे श्रमिक संगठन और कांग्रेस नेता औद्याेगिक क्षेत्र पहुंचे और कंपनी के प्रबंधन से बात की, श्रमिकाें का कहना है भुगतान नहीं हुआ ताे मशीनें नहीं ले जाने देंगे।

बता दें कि एस कुमार नेशनवाइड के मजदूरों के द्वारा लगातार अपने बकाया भुगतान की मांग को लेकर आंदोलन चलाया जा रहा है। कंपनी द्वारा मशीनें बेचने के बाद मशीनें निकाली जा रही है जो फैक्ट्री से अन्यत्र जा रही है।

इस दाैरान एसोसिएशन आफ इंडस्ट्री के अध्यक्ष अशोक खंडेलिया से भी फोन पर बात की। उन्होंने भी कहा कि कंपनी के लिए न्यायालय के द्वारा ओम प्रकाश अग्रवाल को इक्विलैटरल नियुक्त किया गया है, जो बुधवार को देवास आएंगे और श्रमिकों से चर्चा करेंगे।

इसी के साथ एस कुमार के मैनेजर मनोज कुमार शर्मा से भी चर्चा हुई। इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस नेता पंडित जयप्रकाश शास्त्री शौकत हुसैन सुधीर शर्मा हटेसिंह यादव राजेंद्र पटेल ओपी शर्मा राजेंद्र पुराणिक, कमल सोनी सहित बड़ी संख्या में श्रमिक भी उपस्थित थे।

कलेक्टर से किया मध्यस्थता का अनुरोध

श्रमिक नेता उमेश गौड़ का कहना है कि जब तक श्रमिकों बकाया वेतन राशि नहीं दी जाए तब तक मशीन नहीं निकाली जाएं। श्रमिकों की मांग पर जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मनोज राजानी देवास मजदूर संघ इंटक के अध्यक्ष उमेश प्रताप सिंह गौड़ के साथ कांग्रेस नेता बंद पड़ी फैक्ट्री के सामने एकत्रित श्रमिकों के पास पहुंचे एवं उनसे चर्चा की।

इसके पश्चात राजानी ने कलेक्टर से फोन पर बात की और उनसे अनुरोध किया कि श्रमिकों के और फैक्ट्री प्रबंधक के बीच आप मध्यस्थता करते हुए इस प्रकरण का निराकरण करा दें। इस पर कलेक्टर ने कहा कि शीघ्र ही इस संदर्भ में बात कर निराकरण करवा दूंगा।

