विदाई:वन एसडीओ श्रीवास्तव के इंदाैर पदस्थापना पर दी विदाई

देवास26 मिनट पहले
वन विभाग में एसडीओ के पद पर पदस्थ एके श्रीवास्तव की इंदौर पदस्थापना होने पर शॉल, श्रीफल, मां की चुन्नी ओढ़ाकर और मोतियों की माला पहनाकर सम्मान किया गया। संत मौनी बाबा ने कहा, श्रीवास्तव ने मां चामुंडा की नगरी में अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान टेकरी पर हरियाली के लिए अभूतपूर्व प्रयास किए।

समिति के संयोजक रामेश्वर जलोदिया ने कहा, प्रतिवर्ष वन विभाग द्वारा वन महोत्सव के तहत हजारों पौधे वितरित कर पर्यावरण को शुद्ध बनाएं रखने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई।

श्रीवास्तव ने कहा, मां चामुंडा के आशीर्वाद से मेरे सेवाकाल के दौरान कोई भी कठिन से कठिन कार्य आसान हुआ है। इस अवसर पर डीएफओ पीएन मिश्रा, सीसीएफ एके जोशी, डीएफओ इंदौर किरण बिसेन, संत मौनी बाबा, रूपराम मिश्रा, नरेंद्र मिश्रा, उम्मेदसिंह राठौड़ आदि उपस्थित थे।

