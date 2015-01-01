पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:जेई से मिले किसान, बाेले- वाॅल्टेज कम हाेने से नहीं कर पा रहे सिंचाई, समस्या का शीघ्र हल निकालें

कांटाफोड़2 दिन पहले
  • बिजली वितरण केंद्र कांटाफाेड़ अंतर्गत आने वाले जिनवाणी सहित आसपास के गांवाें के किसान परेशान

बिजली वितरण केंद्र कांटाफाेड़ अंतर्गत आने वाले जिनवाणी सहित आसपास के गांवाें में किसान कम वाॅल्टेज से परेशान हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि रात के समय 4 घंटे व दिन में 6 घंटे बिजली दी जा रही है। उसमें भी बार-बार वाॅल्टेज कम होने से सिंचाई नहीं हो पा रही है। इसके कारण हमारी फसलें खराब हो सकती हैं।

किसानों ने कहा इस समय रबी फसलों में सिंचाई का कार्य चल रहा है। देर रात बिजली दी जाती है वह भी कम वाॅल्टेज के साथ, जिसके चलते पूरी रात किसान परेशान रहता है। पहले ही किसान की सोयाबीन की फसल पूरी तरीके से चौपट हो चुकी है। अब किसान को सिर्फ गेहूं व चने की फसल से आस है। इसके बाद भी वितरण केंद्र द्वारा इस प्रकार की लापरवाही कई प्रश्नों को खड़ा करती है।

शुक्रवार को जिनवाणी क्षेत्र के कई किसान बिजली वितरण ऑफिस पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने अपनी समस्या जेई धनंजय परिहार के सामने रखी। किसानों का कहना है कि जल्द ही हमारी समस्या का निराकरण नहीं किया गया तो हमें उग्र आंदोलन पर उतरना होगा। हम पहले ही बहुत परेशान हैं। बिजली कंपनी द्वारा भारी भरकर बिल तो दे दिए जाते हैं, लेकिन समय पर सिंचाई के समय बिजली नहीं दी जा रही है।

जेई ने समस्या हल करने का आश्वासन दिया

जेई परिहार ने मौके पर टीम के साथ पहुंचकर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को अवगत कराकर समस्या का हल करने का आश्वासन जरूर दिया है। अब देखना यह है कि इस समस्या से किसानों को कब तक राहत मिलती है या फिर एक बार किसान सड़कों पर उतरने को मजबूर होता है।

