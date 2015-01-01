पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Dewas

व्यापारियाें की प्रतिस्पर्धा:शुभ मुहूर्त की खरीदी के लिए उपज रख खड़ी की बैलगाड़ी, अधिक बाेली लगाकर खरीदी जाती है शुरुआत की उपज

देवासएक घंटा पहले
कृषि उपज मंडी क्रमांक एक में खड़ी दाे बैलगाड़ी।

शुभ मुहूर्त में उपज की खरीदी काे लेकर व्यापारियाें में प्रतिस्पर्धा रहती है और अधिक बाेली लगाकर शुरुआत की उपज खरीदी जाती है। किसान भी अच्छे दाम मिले इसलिए कृषि उपज मंडी में एक माह पहले बैलगाड़ी में उपज भरकर खड़ी कर देता है। इस बार भी दीपावली के बाद 18 नवंबर काे शुभ मुहूर्त पर उपज की खरीदी की जाएगी। मुहूर्त में अधिक दाम में उपज बेचने के लिए एक किसान ने एक माह पहले से साेयाबीन से भरी बैलगाड़ी खड़ी कर रखी है। उपज काे पल्ली से चाराें तरफ से कवर कर दिया है।

मंडी क्रमांक एक में 18 नवंबर को की जाएगी उपज की खरीदी
अनाज व्यापारी संघ के अध्यक्ष दिलीप अग्रवाल ने बताया 18 नवंबर काे सुबह 10.55 मिनट पर शुभ मुहूर्त में सभी प्रकार की उपजाें की खरीदी की जाएगी। हर साल साेयाबीन की नई फसल की खरीदी की जाती है। इस बार अधिक बारिश हाेने से साेयाबीन की पैदावार कम हुई है, जिनके पास माल था उन्हाेंने पहले ही अपनी उपज बेच दी है। फिर भी जिन किसानाें के पास स्टाॅक में माल रखा है, वह बेचने के लिए आएंगे।

मंडी में जिस किसान ने ज्यादा समय तक बैलगाड़ी में उपज रखी है, उसकी मुहूर्त में अच्छे दाम में खरीदी जाएगी। साेयाबीन की तरह ही एक किसान ने 13 नवंबर काे मंडी क्रमांक एक में गेहूं से भरी बैलगाड़ी लाकर खड़ी की है। पहले बैल से जाेतकर किसान मंडी में बैलगाड़ी लाते थे, अब ट्रैक्टर में फांदकर ला रहे हैं।

