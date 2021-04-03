पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माता टेकरी:गुप्त नवरात्रि 12 से, प्रकृति संतुलन के लिए होंगे अनुष्ठान

देवास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मां चामुंडा और तुलजा भवानी मां के दरबार में चल रही विशेष तैयारी, विकास कार्य अंतिम चरण में

मौनी अमावस्या के दूसरे दिन 12 फरवरी से गुप्त नवरात्रि शुरू हाे रही है, जिसकी तैयारी माता टेकरी पर मां चामुंडा और तुलजा भवानी के मंदिराें में चल रही है। माता रानी का गुप्त नवरात्रि के समय शृंगार किया जाएगा। हालांकि इस नवरात्रि पर श्रद्धालुओं की दर्शन के लिए भीड़ कम रहती है, फिर भी दाेनाें मंदिराें के पुजारियाें ने व्यवस्था कर रखी है। महंत बसंत नाथ पुजारी ने बताया 12 फरवरी से शुरू हाेकर 20 काे खत्म हाेगी। गुप्त नवरात्रि वर्ष में दाे बार आती है, इन नाै दिनाें में विशेष रूप से तंत्र सिद्धी और मनाेकामना पूर्ण हाेती है। नाै दिनाें तक कलश स्थापना की जाती है, पर्व के दाैरान दाेनाें समय साधक काे मां का नवराज मंत्र- ऊं एं हीं क्लीं चामुण्डायै विच्चे का जाप दाेनाें समय किया जाता है। नवरात्रि में प्रकृति संतुलन के लिए भी अनुष्ठान किया जाता है। इसी अवधि में बसंत पंचमी तिथि पर वाग्य देवी मां सरस्तवी देवी की पूजा का भी विशेष महत्व है।

खरीदारी विशेष फलदायक रहेगा
पं. पवन शास्त्री के अनुसार माघ अमावस्या को मौनी अमावस्या भी कहते हैं, यह 11 फरवरी को सूर्योदय से प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। इस दिन मनु ऋषि का जन्मदिन भी माना जाता है, ऋषियों और पितरों को जलार्पण और दान-धर्म भूखों काे भोजन कराना जरूरतमंदाें की सेवा करना कल्याणकारी है। इन दिनों में परोपकारी कार्य करने से घर में सुख-शांति रहती है। शुभयोग में अचल संपत्ति और सोना-चांदी खरीदना शुभ रहेगा और 16 व 20 फरवरी को अमृत योग है।

माता मंदिरों में सुबह-शाम हाेगी आरती मंहत नाथ व मुकेश पुजारी ने बताया मां चामुंडा और तुलजा भवानी मां के दरबार में प्रतिदिन आरती हाेगी। सुबह-शाम आरती के समय नियमित रूप से आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की परिसर में भीड़ रहेगी। आमजन गुप्त नवरात्रि में कम आते हैं। माता टेकरी पर मां चामुंडा और तुलजा भवानी के मंदिर में एसडीएम प्रदीप साेनी के निर्देशन में विकास कार्य किया जा रहा है। बड़ी माता तुलजा भवानी के मंदिर परिसर में चांदी का वर्क करीब-करीब पूरा हाेने वाला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें