पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस के हाथ खाली:गाेली चलाने वाला प्रेमी फरार, दाेनाें में डेढ़ साल से चल रहा था प्रेम-प्रसंग

देवास3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • युवक-युवती दाेनाें का एक-दूसरे के घर था आना-जाना

एमजी राेड पर बुधवार रात में प्रेम-प्रसंग के चलते आराेपी युवक भूपेश पिता हरिओम शिवहरे निवासी फाैजी नगर ने युवती काे जान से मारने की नीयत से गाेली मारकर भाग गया था।

रातभर काेतवाली पुलिस ने आराेपी की तलाश की, किंतु उसका पता नहीं चल सका है। युवती काे गंभीर अवस्था में इंदाैर रैफर किया था, जहां उपचार के दाैरान वह खतरे से बाहर है। गनीमत रही कि गाेली उसके पेट में नहीं लगते हुए पीठ में लगी, नहीं ताे बचना मुश्किल हाे जाता।

आराेपी का युवती से करीब डेढ़ साल से प्रेम-प्रसंग चल रहा था, जबकि आराेपी शादीशुदा हाेकर उसके दाे बच्चे हैं। काेतवाली पुलिस ने आराेपी के खिलाफ धारा 307 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। काेतवाली टीआई उमरावसिंह ने बताया आराेपी काे जल्द ही पकड़ लिया जाएगा। हमने अलग-अलग क्षेत्राें में टीमें रवाना कर दी है।

पुलिस सूत्राें के अनुसार युवक-युवती दाेनाें एक-दूसरे काे अच्छे से जानते थे और दाेनाें का घर आना-जाना भी था। सूत्राें ने बताया कि आराेपी ने युवती काे कुछ समय पहले स्कूटर और एक माेबाइल भी दिलवाया था। आराेपी युवती से शादी करना भी चाहता था, किंतु युवती पहली वाली पत्नी से तलाक लेने का कहते हुए शादी से इनकार कर दिया था।

कुछ दिनाें से दाेनाें के बीच में मन-मुटाव भी चल रहा था, जिसके चलते मामला आगे बढ़ा और बुधवार रात में दाेनाें के बीच में 15 मिनट की बहस के बाद युवक ने गाेली चला दी थी। तीन-चार दिन पहले आराेपी युवती के घर भी गया था और युवती भी आराेपी के यहां पहली पत्नी की डिलीवरी हाेने पर आना-जाना करती थी। मामले में पुलिस हर पहलु पर जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें