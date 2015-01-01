पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:दयोदय गौशाला में गौ पूजन और सेवा कर मनाया गाेपाष्टमी पर्व

  • बड़े सरकार बोले- आज ही के दिन श्री कृष्ण ने गायों को चराना शुरू किया था

zरविवार को गोपाष्टमी के पावन पर्व पर आचार्य श्री विद्यासागर दयोदय पशु सेवा केंद्र गौशाला में श्री बड़े सरकार किशनगढ़ धाम के सानिध्य में गौ पूजन कार्यक्रम हुआ।

इस अवसर पर गौशाला में गायाें काे नहलाया गया। जबेरा विधायक धर्मेंद्र सिंह लोधी, पूर्व मंत्री दशरथ सिंह लोधी, पूर्व विधायक प्रताप सिंह लोधी की मौजूदगी में एवं बड़े सरकार के सानिध्य में गौमाता का विधि विधान के साथ पूजन किया गया। इस मौके पर पंडित देवकरण तिवारी ने विधि विधान से कार्यक्रम संपन्न कराया।

इस अवसर पर बड़े सरकार ने कहा कि भगवान श्री कृष्ण छः वर्ष की उम्र में गायों के बछड़ों को चराते थे और आज के दिन भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने गायों का चराना शुरू किया था और भगवान जिस दिन जो कार्य करते हैं उसी समय शुभ मुहूर्त बन जाता है। उसी समय से गोपाष्टमी का पर्व मनया जाता है। इस दिन जो भी गौमाता का पूजन करता है, उसकी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती हैं।

इस बीच विधायक लोधी सहित अन्न अतिथियों ने गौमाता का महत्व बताया साथ ही डाॅ. डीके विश्वकर्मा ने गौवंश के लिए सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही विभिन्न प्रकार की योजनाओं की विस्तिृत जानकारी दी। इसके बाद समस्त अतिथियों ने गौशाला में मौजूद गौवंश को गुड़ के लड्डू एवं खिचड़ी खिलाई।

कार्यक्रम में रघुनाथ सिंह यादव, रमेश तिवारी, परम सिंह लोधी, गोविंद यादव, मूरत सिंह, नर्मदा दुबे, गनेश यादव, राजेश यादव, पूर्व जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष अनीता सिंह, जनपद अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि भूपत सिंह, सुनीता सिंघई, रश्मि साहू, रघुनाथ यादव, कृष्णा यादव, भक्त प्रहलाद यादव, संतोष दुबे, विवेक चौधरी, द्वारका सिंह, रहुल चौकसे, मदन नामदेव, शिव पाठक, सोमनाथ सोनी, डा. हरिकांत बिलवार, परम सिंह, एसके सोनी, रामेश्वर यादव, गौसेवक अशोक यादव, गौशाला अध्यक्ष संजय कुमार जैन, उपाध्यक्ष विजय कुमार जैन, कोषाध्यक्ष ऋषभ कुमार सिंघई, महामंत्री अमरचंद जैन, राजेंद्र जैन, अमित जैन, राहुल जैन, मंजू मोदी, अजिता जैन, सविता चौधरी, सुनीला जैन, मंजुला दीदी, अन्नू जैन के साथ समस्त गौशाला कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

