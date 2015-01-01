पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:हाटपिपल्या-ईस्माइलखेड़ी 9 किलाेमीटर सड़क गड्ढाें में तब्दील, वाहन चलाना मुश्किल हाे रहा

हाटपिपल्या3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वर्ष 2005 में प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क याेजना के तहत बनी सड़क पर मात्र एक बार ही हुअा था पेंचवर्क

प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क याेजना के तहत बनी हाटपिपल्या से ईस्माइलखेड़ी तक की 9 किलाेमीटर की सड़क काफी जर्जर हाे गई। जगह-जगह गड्ढे ही गड्ढे हाे गए हैं। इसके कारण वाहन चलाना मुश्किल हाे रहा है। वर्ष 2005 में बनाई गई इस सड़क का वर्ष 2016 में पेंचवर्क किया गया था। पिछले दाे वर्षाें से लगातार तेज बारिश के कारण सड़क वर्तमान में जर्जर हाे चुकी है। लाेगाें काे आवागमन में परेशानी हाे रही है।

इस सड़क से गुरिया, पितावली, बिलावली, ईस्माइलखेड़ी सहित अन्य कई गांव जुड़े हैं। इन गांवाें के लाेगाें का प्रतिदिन इसी सड़क से आना-जाना लगा रहता है। 15 वर्ष पूर्व बनाई गई इस सड़क का मात्र एक बार ही पेंचवर्क हुआ था। पितावली के पास बनाई गई पुलिया पर भी बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हाे गए हैं।

इससे हादसे की आशंका बनी हुई हे। पितावली के पूर्व सरपंच प्रतिनिधि भैरवसिंह पटेल ने बताया कि 15 वर्ष पहले बनाई गई इस सड़क का मात्र एक बार ही पेंचवर्क किया गया था। वह पेंचवर्क अब उखड़ चुका है। दाे वर्ष की लगातार बारिश के कारण यह सड़क अब पूरी तरह उखड़ गई है। छगनलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि सड़क का रखरखाव नहीं होने के कारण अब पूरी तरह उखड़ने लगी है। कई जगह ताे बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हो गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें