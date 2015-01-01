पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बुलेटिन में 40 पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें काे जाेड़ा, जिन्हाेंने दूसरे जिलाें में करवाया था इलाज

देवास2 घंटे पहले
  • सभी मरीज जिले के अलग-अलग क्षेत्राें में रहने वाले

दाे माह पहले काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या ज्यादा हाेने पर लाेग लाे इलाज के लिए देवास जिले के अलावा अन्य जिलाें में पहुंचे थे। ऐसे मरीजाें की जानकारी जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास गुरुवार काे आने पर शुक्रवार काे जारी हुए बुलेटिन में एक साथ 40 पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें काे जाेड़ा गया है, जाे उपचार करवाने के बाद अब स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं।

शुक्रवार काे भी जिले में कुल 8 नए काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें से शहरी 6 और 2 ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के मरीज हैं, जिन्हें उपचार के लिए हाेम आइसाेलेट कर दिया गया है। शहर की न्यू आदर्श काॅलाेनी में रहने वाले 59 साल के पुरुष, 79 साल की महिला, 55 साल की महिला व 51 साल की महिला पाॅजिटिव निकली है।

बीएनपी गेस्ट हाउस के 35 साल के युवक, पुलिस लाइन के 38 साल के आरक्षक, सिविल लाइन निवासी 43 साल की महिला और आवास नगर में रहने वाली 37 साल की महिला भी संक्रमित हाे चुकी हैं। अब तक 59368 सैंपल लिए, जिसमें 56250 निगेटिव और पाॅजिटिव संख्या 2028 है। अब तक 1968 लाेगाें ने काेराेना वायरस काे हराया है।

पोर्टल से ही देवास जिले के मरीजाें की सूची आई है

सीएमएचओ डाॅ. एमपी शर्मा ने बताया सभी मरीजाें के माेबाइल नंबर पर हमारी टीम के सदस्याें ने फाेन लगाकर उनके हाल-चाल जाने। फिलहाल सभी स्वस्थ हैं और अपने-अपने कामकाज कर रहे हैं। इस तरह से अब जिले में पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें के सही हाेने की संख्या में 40 नए मरीज जुड़ चुके हैं।

ज्यादातर मरीजाें ने इंदाैर के अस्पतालाें में रहकर उपचार करवाया है। सैंपल लेने के बाद मरीज का नाम, माेबाइल नंबर और पता स्टेट पाेर्टल पर डाल दिया जाता है, वहीं से देवास जिले के मरीजाें की सूची आई है।

