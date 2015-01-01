पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच में खुलासा:पति ने ही नवविवाहिता काे आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाया था, जेल भेजा

देवासएक घंटा पहले
विकास नगर में रहने वाली नवविवाहिता ने घर में फांसी लगाकर जीवनलीला समाप्त कर ली थी। मामले में पुलिस ने जांच की ताे सामने आया कि महिला से उसका पति शादी के बाद से दहेज के लिए बाइक की मांग कर रहा था।

औद्याेगिक पुलिस के अनुसार पूजा 23 पति राहुल गोयल निवासी विकास नगर ने गत 6 नवंबर को सुबह अपने घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। महिला के द्वारा फांसी लगाए जाने पर मायके वालाें ने आरोप लगाए थे। मामले में सीएसपी विवेकसिंह चाैहान ने जांच की ताे पता चला कि आराेपी पति राहुल गाेयल पत्नी से दहेज के रूप में बाइक की काफी समय से मांग कर रहा था।

पत्नी काे मानसिक रूप से इतना प्रताड़ित कर दिया था कि उसने घर में फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। पुलिस ने आराेपी के खिलाफ साेमवार काे आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया। मंगलवार काे आराेपी पति काे गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से काेर्ट ने उसे जेल भेज दिया है।

