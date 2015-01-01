पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dewas
  • If The Future Generations Of The Country Have To Be Reformed, Then The Ban On Criminals Who Create Crime Is Necessary: Vidyasagar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रवचन:देश की आने वाली पीढ़ी को सुधारना है तो अपराध पैदा करने वाले दुर्गुणों पर प्रतिबंध जरूरी : विद्यासागरजी

सुंद्रैल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आचार्यश्री ने हतनाेरी में समाजजनाें काे आशीवर्चन देने के बाद कलवार की ओर किया विहार, फिर कन्नौद पहुंचे

गाे माता की सेवा से मनुष्य को सबकुछ प्राप्त हो जाता है। दूध निकालने के बाद उसे कचरा खाने के लिए इस बाजार में मत छोड़ो, जो मनुष्य गाय की सेवा नहीं करते व सिर्फ दूध खाने के लिए ही उसका उपयोग करते हैं उससे बड़ा कोई पापी नहीं होता है।ये प्रेरणादायी उद्गार आचार्य विद्यासागरजी महाराज ने गांव हतनाेरी में समाजजनाें काे अशीर्वचन देते हुए व्यक्त किए।

उन्हाेंने आगे कहा कि वर्तमान में जुआं, सट्टा, शराबखोरी, मांस-मदिरा का खुल्लम-खुल्ला कारोबार चल रहा है। इसके कारण समाज में अपराध बढ़ रहे हैं। सरकार की ओर से इन पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं लगना समझ से परे है। समाज व देश की आने वाली पीढ़ी को सुधारना है व अच्छे संस्कार देना है तो सभी अपराध पैदा करने वाले दुर्गुणों पर प्रतिबंध लगाना जरूरी है।

अच्छा खाओ, अच्छे कर्म करो और अच्छी वाणी बोलो ताे मनुष्य को नर से नारायण बनने में देर नहीं लगेगी। भगवान कृष्ण ने गीता में मानव को यही संदेश दिया था कि अच्छे कर्म करने वाले मनुष्य ही मुझे सबसे प्रिय होते हैं। जब पतझड़ आता है तो तो पत्ते गिरते हैं, फल नहीं गिरते हैं।

अच्छे कर्म करोगे तो पतझड़ नहीं आएगा फल जरूर मिलेगा। इसलिए जीवन में हर मनुष्य को अच्छे कर्म करना चाहिए। जीवन का यही सबसे बड़ा सच है। इससे पहले प्रेमनारायण पटेल परिवार ने अगवानी कर महाराजश्री का स्वागत कर आशीर्वाद लिया। शनिवार दाेपहर महाराजश्री ने कलवार की ओर विहार किया।

पूर्व विधायक कैलाश कुंडल, दिनेशचंद्र पंचोली, अनिल पंचोली, कैलाश मुदगल, नंदू चौधरी, कैलाश सेठी, शेखर तिवारी, पुष्पेंद्र जोशी, बॉबी राणा सहित एसडीओपी राकेश व्यास, टीआई सीएल कटारे, चौकी प्रभारी शुभम परिहार ने भी मंच पर आचार्य से आशीर्वाद लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें