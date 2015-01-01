पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूरिया की मारामारी:खाद नहीं मिला तो किसानाें ने मंडी के सामने किया हंगामा, कृषि अधिकारी ने खुद बंटवाया

देवासएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोजाना दुकान, गोदाम में भटक रहे किसान, जवाबदार बोले- पर्याप्त स्टाॅक आया है

गेहूं फसल में इस समय किसानाें ने पानी छाेड़ दिया है, जिन्हें यूरिया की बहुत जरूरत है, लेकिन समय पर खाद नहीं मिलने से किसान परेशान हाे रहे हैं। प्रतिदिन कृषि उपज मंडी के सामने एमपी एग्राे के गाेदाम से खाद लेने के लिए सुबह 6 बजे से किसानाें की लाइन लग जाती है, उसके बाद टाेकन बांटकर यूरिया दिया जा रहा है।

सोमवार काे किसानाें काे मांग के अनुसार खाद की बाेरियां नहीं मिलने पर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी माैके पर पहुंचे और लाइन लगवाकर खाद वितरण करवाया गया। इस समय खाद के लिए प्रतिदिन किसानाें काे परेशान हाेना पड़ रहा है। प्रतिवर्ष खाद की मांग रहती है फिर भी समय पर उपलब्ध नहीं हाे पाता है।

उप संचालक कृषि नीलामासिंह ने किसानाें से अपील की है कि यूरिया के लिए परेशान ना हाें, 2 दिन में 4300 मैट्रिक टन यूरिया जिले काे मिल चुका है। इसके अलावा समय-समय पर किसान खेताें में पानी छाेड़ेंगे और उन्हें यूरिया मिलता रहेगा।

इधर एमपी एग्राे गाेदाम में लाइन में लगे इलियास खेड़ी के किसान शिव जंगराला, जामगाेद के राधेश्याम, आगराेद के मकबुल पटेल, बिलावली के संदीप परमार आदि किसानाें ने बताया कि हम सुबह 6 बजे से गाेदाम के सामने लाइन लगाकर यूरिया की बाेरी लेने के लिए खड़े हैं। दाेपहर डेढ़ बजे तक हमारा नंबर नहीं आया, क्याेंकि हमसे पहले किसान लाइन में खड़े थे। अगर लाइन छाेड़कर चले जाएं ताे नंबर कट हाे जाता है। महिला किसानाें की भी अलग से लाइन लगी, जिन्हें भी घंटाें तक इंतजार करना पड़ा।

शाम तक खाद लेने के लिए लाइन लगी रही

कृषि उपज मंडी क्रमांक दाे के सामने स्थित निजी खाद की दुकान पर भी यूरिया लेने के लिए किसानाें की लंबी लाइन सुबह से शाम तक लगी रही। किसानाें की भीड़ काे देखते हुए अधिकारी नीलमासिंह दुकान में बैठी रहीं, जिनके सामने यूरिया का वितरण किया गया। शाम तक दुकान के सामने खाद लेने के लिए किसानाें की लाइन लगी रही।

मशीन में अंगूठा लगाने के बाद ही 1-1 किसान काे 5-5 यूरिया की बाेरी दी गई। एमपी एग्राे गाेदाम के सामने भीड़ अधिक हाेने पर कलेक्टाेरेट से आए अधिकारियाें ने मशीन पर अंगूठा लगने में आ रही परेशानी काे देखते हुए आधार कार्ड और पावती की फाेटाेकाॅपी लेकर खाद वितरित करवाया गया। यूरिया की एक बाेरी 270 रुपए में मिल रही है।

जिले में अब तक आए यूरिया की स्थिति

  • कृषि विभाग ने की 45000 मैट्रिक टन यूरिया की डीमांड
  • रबी सीजन में 44500 मैट्रिक टन आएगा यूरिया
  • सितंबर में आया 8000 मैट्रिक टन
  • अक्टूबर में आया 20500 मैट्रिक टन
  • नवंबर में अब तक आया 4300 मैट्रिक टन
  • जिले में 124 सहकारी साेसायटी
  • विपणन संघ केंद्र के गाेदाम 5
  • एमपी एग्राे के 3
  • प्रायवेट दुकानें जिले में 195
