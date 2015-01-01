पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:सीएम हेल्पलाइन की शिकायतों को तत्काल हल करें : निगमायुक्त

देवास2 दिन पहले
नगर निगम द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्याें की समीक्षा बैठक आयुक्त विशालसिंह चौहान द्वारा ली गई। सीएम हेल्पलाइन और समयावधि पत्रों की समीक्षा कर शिकायतों का तत्काल हल करने के निर्देश दिए। इसी प्रकार शहर में भूमि, भवन के संपत्तिकर, जलकर, यूजर चार्जेस, निगम स्वामित्व की दुकान किराया, लाइसेंस शुल्क की बकाया राशि के प्रकरणों की समीक्षा कर निगम राजस्व अधिकारी को निर्देशित किया।

वे वार्डवार वसूली की समीक्षा कर वार्ड में तैनात सहायक राजस्व निरीक्षक व उनके सहायकों द्वारा अपने-अपने वार्ड में सतत रूप से सम्पर्क कर वसूली कार्य करें। अमृत योजना, यूआईडीएसएसएमटी योजना के तहत चल रहे विकास कार्य को दिसम्बर में पूर्ण करने का कहा गया।

